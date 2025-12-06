Watch: Hwasa Takes 1st Win For 'Good Goodbye' On 'Music Core'; Performances By ILLIT, VERIVERY, fromis_9, And More

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa has won her first music show trophy for her chart-topping hit “Good Goodbye”!

On the December 6 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were RIIZE’s “Fame,” ALLDAY PROJECT’s “ONE MORE TIME,” and Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye.” Hwasa ultimately took the win with a total of 6,128 points.

Congratulations to Hwasa! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included VERIVERY, fromis_9, ILLIT, tripleS msnz sun, Chuei Li Yu, NOWZ, IDID, Baby DONT Cry, RESCENE, XLOV, TheyNeverChange, Tejong, SEVENUS, XODIAC, Seo EVE, Kim Jang Hoon, and Kwon Eui Bin.

Check out their performances below!

VERIVERY – “RED (Beggin’)”

fromis_9 – “White Memories”

ILLIT – “NOT CUTE ANYMORE”

tripleS msnz sun – “Bubble Gum Girl”

Chuei Li Yu – “UxYOUxU”

NOWZ – “HomeRUN”

IDID – “PUSH BACK”

Baby DONT Cry – “I DONT CARE”

RESCENE – “Bloom”

XLOV – “Biii:-P”

TheyNeverChange – “Maybe Love”

Tejong – “A First Step”

SEVENUS – “Airplane mode”

XODIAC – “Alibi”

Seo EVE – “Nyang”

Kim Jang Hoon – “Goodbye, Thank You”

Kwon Eui Bin – “WHERE GOODBYE STOPS”

Watch the full episode of “Music Core” with English subtitles below:

