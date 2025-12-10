Watch: Taeyeon Takes 1st Win For 'Panorama' On 'Show Champion'

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon has won her first music show trophy for her new title track “Panorama”!

The December 10 episode of “Show Champion” was a special episode that highlighted past performances instead of the usual live broadcast.

At the end of the show, it was announced that the candidates for first place were Stray Kids’ “Do It,” VERIVERY’s “RED (Beggin’),” ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE,” Chuei Li Yu’s “UxYOUxU,” and Taeyeon’s “Panorama.”

The trophy ultimately went to Taeyeon! Check out a clip of the winner announcement below:

Congratulations to Taeyeon!

