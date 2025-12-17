Watch: ILLIT Takes 2nd Win For 'NOT CUTE ANYMORE' On 'Show Champion'

ILLIT has won their second music show trophy for their new title track “NOT CUTE ANYMORE”!

The December 17 episode of “Show Champion” was a special episode that highlighted past performances instead of the usual live broadcast.

At the end of the show, it was announced that the candidates for first place were ALLDAY PROJECT’s “LOOK AT ME,” RIIZE’s “Fame,” ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE,” Chuei Li Yu’s “UxYOUxU,” and Taeyeon’s “Panorama.”

The trophy ultimately went to ILLIT! Check out a clip of the winner announcement below:

Congratulations to ILLIT!

