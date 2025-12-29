2025 SBS Drama Awards Announces Presenter Lineup

The star-studded lineup of presenters for the 2025 SBS Drama Awards has been unveiled!

According to the organizing committee, the 2025 SBS Drama Awards will feature the buzzworthy leads set to headline next year’s SBS dramas as presenters, giving a sneak preview of their chemistry.

The lineup includes Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon, who are set to appear in “No Tail To Tell”; Yoo Yeon Seok of “Shin Yi Rang’s Law Firm” (literal title); Kim Bum of “Sold Out Again Today” (literal title); So Ji Sub, Choi Dae Hoon, and Yoon Kyung Ho from “Manager Kim” (literal title); Ahn Bo Hyun, Jung Eun Chae, Kang Sang Joon, and Kim Shin Bi who are set to star in “Flex X Cop 2”; Kim Ji Won from “Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia” (literal title); and Jang Nara, P.O, and Ji Seung Hyun, who will continue to show seamless chemistry in Season 2 of “Good Partner.”

The 2025 SBS Drama Awards will be held on December 31, 2025 at 9 p.m. KST. Check out the schedule for other year-end awards shows here!

In the meantime, binge-watch Season 1 of “Good Partner” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)