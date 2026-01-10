January Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Jan 10, 2026
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for male idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various boy groups, using big data collected from December 10, 2025 to January 10, 2026.

BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 7,976,571, marking a 16.85 percent increase in their score since December. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “full-group comeback,” “Run BTS,” and “March 20,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “return,” “thankful,” and “wait.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.86 percent positive reactions.

EXO jumped to second place after seeing a 72.86 percent rise in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 5,184,344 for January.

Stray Kids took third place with a brand reputation index of 3,553,553, while SEVENTEEN came in at a close fourth with a score of 3,367,053.

Finally, BIGBANG rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,098,395, marking a 19.82 percent increase in their score since December.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. EXO
  3. Stray Kids
  4. SEVENTEEN
  5. BIGBANG
  6. TWS
  7. CORTIS
  8. XLOV
  9. Super Junior
  10. NCT
  11. SHINee
  12. ENHYPEN
  13. Wanna One
  14. BTOB
  15. ATEEZ
  16. THE BOYZ
  17. MONSTA X
  18. 2PM
  19. INFINITE
  20. TREASURE
  21. TVXQ
  22. ASTRO
  23. BOYNEXTDOOR
  24. HIGHLIGHT
  25. KickFlip
  26. ZEROBASEONE
  27. RIIZE
  28. B1A4
  29. TXT
  30. ALPHA DRIVE ONE

