January Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for male idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various boy groups, using big data collected from December 10, 2025 to January 10, 2026.

BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 7,976,571, marking a 16.85 percent increase in their score since December. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “full-group comeback,” “Run BTS,” and “March 20,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “return,” “thankful,” and “wait.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.86 percent positive reactions.

EXO jumped to second place after seeing a 72.86 percent rise in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 5,184,344 for January.

Stray Kids took third place with a brand reputation index of 3,553,553, while SEVENTEEN came in at a close fourth with a score of 3,367,053.

Finally, BIGBANG rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,098,395, marking a 19.82 percent increase in their score since December.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out SEVENTEEN’s variety show “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)