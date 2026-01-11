Watch: Hwasa Takes 4th Win For 'Good Goodbye' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By ILLIT, Apink, New MC Yihyun, And More

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa has won a fourth music show trophy for “Good Goodbye”!

On the January 11 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye,” LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI” (featuring BTS’s j-hope), and ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE.” Hwasa ultimately took the win with a total of 7,249 points. Congratulations to Hwasa!

Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Today also marked the show’s first episode with new MC Baby DONT Cry’s Yihyun, who prepared a special performance to celebrate the occasion.

Other performers on today’s show included ILLIT, Apink, Chuu, SAY MY NAME, idntt, WAKER, Shin Soohyun, Tae Jin Ah, Park Hyun Ho, YUWAN, and Kwon Eui Bin.

Check out their performances below!

ILLIT – “NOT CUTE ANYMORE”

Apink – “Sunshine” and “Love Me More”

Chuu – “XO, My Cyberlove”

Baby DONT Cry’s Yihyun – IU’s “Blueming”

SAY MY NAME – “Bad Idea” and “UFO (ATTENT!ON)”

idntt – “Pretty Boy Swag”

WAKER – “LiKE THAT”

Shin Soohyun – “Could you be my love” + “Gray.”

Tae Jin Ah – “Thorn women”

Park Hyun Ho – “Jom Chi-ne”

YUWAN – “Let You Go”

Kwon Eui Bin – “WHERE GOODBYE STOPS”

Watch the full episode of “Inkigayo” with English subtitles below:

Watch Now