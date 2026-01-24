'Music Bank' Apologizes For Error During Yesterday's Winner Announcement

KBS 2TV’s “Music Bank” has issued a formal apology for an error during its latest winner announcement.

On the January 23 episode of the weekly music show, the on-screen text announced idntt’s “Pretty Boy Swag” and Apink’s “Love Me More” as the candidates for first place.

However, this week’s actual candidates for first place were ENHYPEN’s “Knife” and ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s “FREAK ALARM,” with ALPHA DRIVE ONE emerging the winner.

After the broadcast, “Music Bank” posted the following statement on its official website:

During the announcement of the Music Bank K-Chart winner that aired today, due to a caption transmission error, the names and song titles of last week’s candidates were displayed by mistake. We deeply apologize to our viewers, the artists, and their fans for causing confusion. In the future, we will review the entire production process even more thoroughly in order to prevent this kind of incident from occurring again. The details of [this week’s] scores are the same as the scores that aired today. The winner of the 1277th Music Bank K-Chart is ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s “FREAK ALARM.”

Watch the latest episode of “Music Bank” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)