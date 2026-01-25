Stray Kids, BTS, CORTIS, TXT's Yeonjun, ILLIT, NewJeans, ENHYPEN, And LE SSERAFIM Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on January 24!

Stray Kids’ latest album “DO IT” continued its reign over the World Albums chart, where it spent its eighth consecutive week at No. 1. “DO IT” also climbed back up to No. 148 in its eighth week on the Billboard 200.

Including “DO IT,” Stray Kids landed a total of five albums on the World Albums chart this week. “KARMA” came in at No. 5 in its 21st week on the chart, “合 (HOP)” at No. 12 in its 57th week, “ATE” at No. 13 in its 78th week, and “ROCK-STAR” at No. 23 in its 56th week.

BTS’s 2022 anthology album “Proof” rose to No. 3 in its 188th week on the World Albums chart, with their 2020 album “Map of the Soul: 7” jumping to No. 9 in its 156th week. BTS’s 2018 album “Love Yourself: Tear” also re-entered the World Albums chart at No. 22, marking its 209th non-consecutive week on the chart, while Jimin’s solo album “MUSE” stayed strong at No. 17 in its 78th week.

CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” climbed back up to No. 4 in its 19th week on the chart, and TXT’s Yeonjun’s solo album “No Labels: Part 01” shot to No. 7 in its 10th week.

ILLIT’s “bomb” leaped to No. 11 in its 30th week on the chart, while NewJeans’ “Get Up” took No. 15 in its 123rd week.

ENHYPEN’s “DESIRE : UNLEASH” ranked No. 19 in its 33rd week on the chart, with their previous album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” rising to No. 21 in its 79th week.

Finally, LE SSERAFIM’s 2023 album “UNFORGIVEN” re-entered the World Albums chart at No. 25, marking its 42nd overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

