January Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Jan 28, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas, movies, or OTT content released between December 27, 2025 and January 27, 2026.

Veteran actor Ahn Sung Ki, who passed away earlier this month, topped the list with a brand reputation index of 39,693,067.

Lee Je Hoon, who recently won a Daesang for his performance in the hit drama “Taxi Driver 3,” took second place with a brand reputation index of 6,749,421.

Koo Kyo Hwan, who most recently starred in the film “Once We Were Us,” shot to third place with a brand reputation index of 4,689,069.

Kim Woo Bin ranked fourth for January with a brand reputation index of 4,111,207, while Go Youn Jung came in at a close fifth with a score of 4,027,763.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Ahn Sung Ki
  2. Lee Je Hoon
  3. Koo Kyo Hwan
  4. Kim Woo Bin
  5. Go Youn Jung
  6. Han Ji Min
  7. Lee Seo Jin
  8. Jang Ki Yong
  9. Kim Hye Joon
  10. Hyun Bin
  11. Mun Ka Young
  12. 2PM’s Lee Junho
  13. Nam Ji Hyun
  14. Pyo Ye Jin
  15. Ahn Eun Jin
  16. Park Seo Joon
  17. Moon Sang Min
  18. Jung Kyung Ho
  19. Chang Ryul
  20. Yoo Ji Tae
  21. Won Ji An
  22. Lee Byung Hun
  23. Ji Sung
  24. Seo Hyun Jin
  25. EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.)
  26. Jung Joon Ho
  27. Kwon Sang Woo
  28. Kim Da Mi
  29. Kim Go Eun
  30. Ji Chang Wook

