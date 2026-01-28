January Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas, movies, or OTT content released between December 27, 2025 and January 27, 2026.

Veteran actor Ahn Sung Ki, who passed away earlier this month, topped the list with a brand reputation index of 39,693,067.

Lee Je Hoon, who recently won a Daesang for his performance in the hit drama “Taxi Driver 3,” took second place with a brand reputation index of 6,749,421.

Koo Kyo Hwan, who most recently starred in the film “Once We Were Us,” shot to third place with a brand reputation index of 4,689,069.

Kim Woo Bin ranked fourth for January with a brand reputation index of 4,111,207, while Go Youn Jung came in at a close fifth with a score of 4,027,763.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

