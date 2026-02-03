EXO, ENHYPEN, Hwasa, ILLIT, And HUNTR/X Top Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has revealed its chart rankings for the week of January 18 to 24!

Album Chart

EXO claimed two of the top three spots on this week’s physical album chart with their new album “REVERXE.” The regular version of the album debuted at No. 1, while the SMC version charted separately at No. 3.

ENHYPEN’s latest mini album “THE SIN : VANISH,” which entered the chart at No. 1 last week, also took two of this week’s top four spots. The regular version of the mini album ranked No. 2, while the Weverse version held steady at No. 4.

Finally, n.SSign’s new single album “Funky like me” debuted at No. 5 on this week’s chart.

Download Chart

ENHYPEN topped this week’s digital download chart with their latest title track “Knife,” which rose to No. 1.

EXO’s new title track “Crown” debuted at No. 2, while ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin’s “You Are Spring”—his contribution to the soundtrack of the drama “Spring Fever”—entered the chart at No. 3.

Forestella’s “Nella Notte” debuted at No. 4 on this week’s chart, with Car, the Garden’s “My whole world” jumping to No. 5.

Overall Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa maintained her double crown on the charts with her long-running hit “Good Goodbye,” which once again topped both the overall digital chart and the streaming chart.

The top five songs on this week’s overall digital chart and streaming chart were exactly the same. “Good Goodbye” continued its reign at No. 1 on both charts, with HANRORO’s “Landing in Love” at No. 2; Car, the Garden’s “My whole world” at No. 3; WOODZ’s “Drowning” at No. 4; and HANRORO’s “0+0” at No. 5.

Global K-Pop Chart

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) held onto its spot at No. 1 on the global K-pop chart this week, while BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ hit collab “APT.” maintained its position at No. 2.

BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” climbed back up to No. 3 for the week, followed by BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s “like JENNIE” at No. 4 and ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE” at No. 5.

Social Chart 3.0

ILLIT remained No. 1 on the social chart this week, with TWICE holding steady at No. 2.

EXO jumped 16 ranks to take No. 3 on this week’s chart, trailed by Choi Yu Ree at No. 4 and BLACKPINK at No. 5.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

