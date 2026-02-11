8 Upcoming SBS K-Dramas To Look Forward To In 2026

SBS has revealed its lineup of upcoming dramas in 2026!

On February 10, SBS shared a list of upcoming dramas set to premiere this year, featuring star-studded cast lineup and various genres from romance to action.

“Sold Out On You”

Korean Title: “오늘도 매진했습니다”

Cast: Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Won Bin

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy that follows Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop)—also known as “Mechoori” (“Quail”), a playful nod to how his name sounds in Korean—a farmer who juggles multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top show host who suffers from severe insomnia.





“Wicked World”

Korean Title: “멋진 신세계”

Cast: Lim Ji Yeon, Heo Nam Jun

“Wicked World” is a war-like romance drama about unknown actress Shin Seo Ri (Lim Ji Yeon), who becomes possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era, and Cha Se Gye (Heo Nam Jun), a ruthless chaebol known as the “monster of capitalism.”

“Nine to Six” (literal title)

Korean Title: “나인 투 식스”

Cast: Park Min Young, Yook Sungjae

“Nine to Six” tells the story of Kang Yi Ji (Park Min Young), who has long put romance on the back burner due to her intense focus on work. After meeting the thoughtful and warm-hearted Han Seon Woo (Yook Sungjae), she learns how to love, and the two grow together in both their careers and lives. The drama is based on the popular 2021 Chinese series “The Rational Life.”





“Phantom Lawyer”

Korean Title: “신이랑 법률사무소”

Cast: Yoo Yeon Seok, Esom, Kim Kyung Nam

“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows Shin Yi Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.





“Manager Kim” (literal title)

Korean Title: “김부장”

Cast: So Ji Sub, Choi Dae Hoon, Yoon Kyung Ho

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Manager Kim” is an action-noir drama about Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary office worker who has been living quietly as a common citizen—until his beloved daughter goes missing. To save her, he is forced to reveal a secret that must never come to light, risking everything in the process.





“Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia”

Korean Title: “닥터X: 하얀 마피아의 시대”

Cast: Kim Ji Won, Lee Jung Eun, Son Hyun Joo, Kim Woo Seok

Based on the hit Japanese series “Doctor X,” “Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia” is a medical noir that follows “Doctor X” Gye Soo Jung (Kim Ji Won), a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she operates on a corruption-ridden establishment.

“Flex x Cop 2”

Korean Title: “재벌X형사2”

Cast: Ahn Bo Hyun, Jung Eun Chae

In Season 2, Ahn Bo Hyun will reprise his role of Jin Yi Soo. After completing official training at the police academy, Jin Yi Soo will return to the Violent Crimes Unit 1. However, a chaotic collaboration story will unfold as Joo Hye Ra (Jung Eun Chae), who is known as the “devil instructor” for rigorously training Jin Yi Soo during his police academy days, joins as the new team leader.





“Good Partner 2”

Korean Title: “굿파트너2”

Cast: Jang Nara, Kim Hye Yoon

“Good Partner 2” will follow Cha Eun Kyung (Jang Nara), who is now the lead attorney of Korea’s first divorce law firm, as she joins forces with a partner bound to her by an inescapable and complicated connection to take on a series of unavoidable challenges.

