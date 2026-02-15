ENHYPEN, Stray Kids, BTS, CORTIS, ILLIT, And NewJeans Claim Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on February 14!

ENHYPEN’s latest mini album “THE SIN: VANISH” remained No. 1 on the World Albums chart for the third week in a row, and it also stayed strong at No. 48 in its third week on the Billboard 200. Meanwhile, ENHYPEN’s 2024 album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” spent its 82nd week on the World Albums chart at No. 20.

Stray Kids landed a whopping six entries on this week’s World Albums chart. Their latest album “DO IT” came in at No. 2 in its 11th week on the chart, while “KARMA” rose to No. 4 (in its 24th week), “合 (HOP)” to No. 9 (in its 60th week), “ATE” to No. 16 (in its 81st week), and “★★★★★ (5-STAR)” to No. 21 (in its 72nd week). Finally, “ROCK-STAR” re-entered the chart at No. 24 (in its 57th week).

BTS landed three albums on this week’s chart: “Proof” maintained its position at No. 3 in its 191st week on the chart, followed by “Map of the Soul: 7” at No. 11 (in its 159th week) and “Love Yourself: Tear” at No. 22 (in its 212th week).

CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” took No. 6 in its 22nd week on the chart, with ILLIT’s “bomb” ranking No. 12 in its 33rd week.

BTS’s Jimin’s solo album “MUSE” came in at No. 15 in its 81st week on the chart, while NewJeans’ “Get Up” spent its 126th week on the chart at No. 18.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

