Hearts2Hearts, P1Harmony, SHINee's Onew, BLACKPINK, And More Top Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has revealed its chart rankings for the week of March 8 to 14!

Album Chart

P1Harmony topped this week’s physical album chart with their new mini album “UNIQUE,” which debuted at No. 1.

Meanwhile, the POCA version of NouerA’s mini album “POP IT LIKE” entered the chart at No. 2.

SHINee’s Onew swept the next two spots on the chart with his new solo EP “TOUGH LOVE.” The regular version of the album debuted at No. 3, while the PLVE version charted separately at No. 4.

Finally, Yena’s new mini album “LOVE CATCHER” debuted at No. 5.

Overall Digital Chart

Hearts2Hearts earned a double crown on the Circle charts this week, with their hit single “RUDE!” rising to No. 1 on both the overall digital chart and the streaming chart.

KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era)” stayed strong at No. 2 on the overall digital chart, followed by IVE’s “BANG BANG” at No. 3 and HANRORO’s “Landing in Love” at No. 4.

Finally, Onew’s new title track “TOUGH LOVE” debuted at No. 5 on this week’s chart.

Streaming Chart

The top four songs on this week’s streaming chart were exactly the same as the overall digital chart: Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” came in at No. 1, KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era)” at No. 2, IVE’s “BANG BANG” at No. 3, and HANRORO’s “Landing in Love” at No. 4.

Finally, HANRORO’s “0+0” rounded out the top five for the week.

Download Chart

Onew toped this week’s digital download chart with his new solo song “TOUGH LOVE,” which debuted at No. 1.

Meanwhile, IVE’s hit single “BANG BANG” climbed up to No. 2 for the week.

BTS’s 2020 smash “Dynamite” re-entered the chart at No. 3, while Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” held steady at No. 4.

Finally, PLAVE’s 2023 track “Wait for you” re-entered the chart at No. 5.

Global K-Pop Chart

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) held onto its spot at No. 1 on the global K-pop chart this week, while Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” climbed to No. 5.

Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” rose to No. 2 on the chart, trailed by BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ hit collab “APT.” at No. 3.

Finally, BLACKPINK’s “GO” stayed strong at No. 4 for the week.

Social Chart 3.0

BLACKPINK continued their reign at No. 1 on the social chart this week, followed by TWICE at No. 2 and ILLIT at No. 3.

IVE held steady at No. 4 for the week, with Hearts2Hearts jumping to No. 5.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

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