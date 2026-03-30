JTBC Previews 2026 K-Drama Lineup

JTBC is gearing up for an exciting year of dramas!

On March 30, JTBC unveiled their upcoming K-drama lineup, teasing the diverse genres from fantasy to romance and mystery that await viewers in the remaining months of 2026.

“We Are All Trying Here”

Korean Title: “모두가 자신의 무가치함과 싸우고 있다”

Cast: Koo Kyo Hwan, Go Youn Jung

Premiere Date: April 18

“We Are All Trying Here” tells the story of Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), who, surrounded by successful friends, believes he is the only one whose life isn’t working out. Consumed by anguish, envy, and jealousy, he sets out on a journey in search of peace. Along the way, he meets Byun Eun Ah (Go Youn Jung), the producer at Choi Film nicknamed “The Ax” who becomes his only sanctuary.

“The New Employee Chairman Kang”

Korean Title: “신입사원 강회장”

Cast: Lee Jun Young, Son Hyun Joo, Lee Ju Myoung, Jeon Hye Jin, Jin Goo

“The New Employee Chairman Kang” (literal title) follows Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo), the powerful chairman of the leading conglomerate Choi Sung Group, who is revered as a business genius. After an accident, however, he unexpectedly finds himself living a second life when his soul swaps into the youthful body of soccer player Hwang Joon Hyun (Lee Jun Young), forcing him to start over as a rookie employee at his own company.

“Apartment”

Korean Title: “아파트”

Cast: Ji Sung, Ha Yun Kyung, Park Byung Eun, Moon So Ri

“Apartment” (literal title) follows former gangster Hae Kang (Ji Sung) as he runs for apartment association president to get his hands on the building’s hidden money and teams up with residents to expose corruption.

“Final Table”

Korean Title: “파이널 테이블”

Cast: Ahn Hyo Seop, Hong Hwa Yeon, Chang Ryul, Jung Yoo Jin

“Final Table” (literal title) follows talented Korean chefs from around the world as they gather to compete in “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” a high-stakes survival competition to determine the best Korean chef. Ahn Hyo Seop will be playing chef Kang Han, who dives into the competition while representing restaurant Familia. Hong Hwa Yeon will star as Choi Song Yi, the hall manager of Familia.

“Gold Digger”

Korean Title: “골드디거”

Cast: Kim Hee Ae, Noh Sang Hyun

A Korean remake of the British series of the same name, “Gold Digger” tells the story of a fatal young man who approaches a successful middle-aged woman. The drama is set to showcase a tense psychological battle between the two who keep doubting each other—”Is it love or a con?”— and misunderstand each other’s true feelings.

“God’s Beads”

Korean Title: “신의 구슬”

Cast: Ahn Bo Hyun, Lee Sung Min, Claudia Kim, Ha Yun Kyung, Yoon Kyun Sang

Described as a “military action romance,” “God’s Beads” (literal tite) is set in 1258, when the Goryeo Dynasty’s 30-year war with the Mongolian empire was reaching its peak. The drama will tell the story of an expedition team’s heroic fight as they search for their country’s sacred relics—and the struggles of the princess who sets out to save them. Ahn Bo Hyun stars as Baek Gyeol, the passionate and pure-hearted leader of the expedition team searching for the titular sacred beads.

Which JTBC drama are you most looking forward to in 2026?

Watch JTBC’s current on-air drama “The Practical Guide to Love” on Viki:

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