BTS And Hearts2Hearts Earn Triple And Double Crowns On Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has revealed its chart rankings for the week of March 15 to 21!

Album Chart

BTS achieved a triple crown after topping three separate Circle charts this week: the physical album chart, digital download chart, and social chart.

All of the top three spots on this week’s physical album chart went to BTS’s new album “ARIRANG”: the regular version of the album debuted at No. 1, while the Weverse and LP versions charted separately at No. 2 and No. 3.

ALL(H)OURS’ “NO DOUBT” entered the chart at No. 4, with AB6IX’s “SEVEN : CRIMSON HORIZON” debuting at No. 5.

Download Chart

BTS also swept all of the top five spots on this week’s digital download chart with songs from “ARIRANG.” Their title track “SWIM” debuted at No. 1, followed by “Body to Body” at No. 2, “Hooligan” at No. 3, “Aliens” at No. 4, and “FYA” at No. 5.

Overall Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

Hearts2Hearts maintained their double crown on the Circle charts this week, with their hit single “RUDE!”remaining No. 1 on both the overall digital chart and the streaming chart for the second week in a row.The top five songs on this week’s overall digital chart and streaming chart were exactly the same: “RUDE!” came in at No. 1 on both charts, trailed by KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era)” at No. 2, IVE’s “BANG BANG” at No. 3, HANRORO’s “Landing in Love” at No. 4, and HANRORO’s “0+0” at No. 5.

Global K-Pop Chart

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) continued its reign at No. 1 on the global K-pop chart this week.

BTS claimed the next two spots on the chart, with their new title track “SWIM” and their B-side “Body to Body” debuting at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively.

Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” took No. 4 for the week, while BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ hit collab “APT.” rounded out the top five.

Social Chart 3.0

BTS shot to No. 1 on the social chart this week, followed by BLACKPINK at No. 2, ILLIT at No. 3, TWICE at No. 4, and IVE at No. 5.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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