April Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

April Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Apr 08, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for advertisement models!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of consumer behavior, using big data collected from March 9 to April 9. The Korean Business Research Institute evaluated the participation, communication, media, and social values of popular advertisement models in order to calculate each star’s total brand reputation index for the month.

BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 7,362,249, marking a whopping 159.43 percent increase in their score since March.

High-ranking phrases in BTS’s keyword analysis included “ARIRANG,” “world tour,” and “Billboard,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “all-kill,” “dominate,” and “record.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.90 percent positive reactions.

IVE jumped to second place after seeing an 80.53 percent increase in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 3,063,321 for April.

Lim Young Woong maintained his position at third place with a brand reputation index of 2,896,428, marking a 51.17 percent rise in his score since last month.

Park Ji Hoon shot to fourth place after seeing an 88.46 percent increase in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score to 1,896,965 for the month.

Finally, Yoo Jae Suk rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,553,747, marking a 50.27 percent rise in his score since March.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. IVE
  3. Lim Young Woong
  4. Park Ji Hoon
  5. Yoo Jae Suk
  6. Yoo Hae Jin
  7. Lee Soo Ji
  8. BLACKPINK
  9. Son Heung Min
  10. Lee Jung Jae
  11. Park Bo Gum
  12. Lee Jun Hyuk
  13. Byeon Woo Seok
  14. Lee Jung Hoo
  15. Han Ji Min
  16. Go Youn Jung
  17. Kim Do Yeong
  18. Kim Yuna
  19. aespa
  20. Lee Chan Won
  21. Um Tae Goo
  22. Sung Si Kyung
  23. Park Jeong Min
  24. Shin Min Ah
  25. KiiiKiii
  26. Yoo Ji Tae
  27. TWICE
  28. Ryu Hyun Jin
  29. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  30. Jun Hyun Moo

Check out BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Park Ji Hoon’s drama “Love Song for Illusion” below:

Watch Now

aespa
BLACKPINK
BTS
Byeon Woo Seok
Girls' Generation
Go Youn Jung
Han Ji Min
IVE
Jun Hyun Moo
KiiiKiii
Kim Do Yeong
Kim Yuna
Lee Chan Won
Lee Jun Hyuk
Lee Jung Hoo
Lee Jung Jae
Lee Soo Ji
Lim Young Woong
Park Bo Gum
Park Jeong Min
Park Ji Hoon
Ryu Hyun Jin
Shin Min Ah
Son Heung Min
Sung Si Kyung
Taeyeon
TWICE
Um Tae Goo
Yoo Hae Jin
Yoo Jae Suk
Yoo Ji Tae

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