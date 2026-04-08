April Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for advertisement models!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of consumer behavior, using big data collected from March 9 to April 9. The Korean Business Research Institute evaluated the participation, communication, media, and social values of popular advertisement models in order to calculate each star’s total brand reputation index for the month.

BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 7,362,249, marking a whopping 159.43 percent increase in their score since March.

High-ranking phrases in BTS’s keyword analysis included “ARIRANG,” “world tour,” and “Billboard,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “all-kill,” “dominate,” and “record.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.90 percent positive reactions.

IVE jumped to second place after seeing an 80.53 percent increase in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 3,063,321 for April.

Lim Young Woong maintained his position at third place with a brand reputation index of 2,896,428, marking a 51.17 percent rise in his score since last month.

Park Ji Hoon shot to fourth place after seeing an 88.46 percent increase in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score to 1,896,965 for the month.

Finally, Yoo Jae Suk rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,553,747, marking a 50.27 percent rise in his score since March.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Check out BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And watch Park Ji Hoon’s drama “Love Song for Illusion” below:

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