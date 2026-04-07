BTS Tops 6 Billboard Charts + Becomes 1st Asian Act To Simultaneously Chart 10 Songs On Hot 100 For Multiple Weeks

BTS is dominating the Billboard charts with their new album “ARIRANG” for the second week in a row!

Last week, BTS topped nine different Billboard charts—including the Billboard 200, Hot 100, Artist 100, and both global charts—after “ARIRANG” achieved the biggest week of any album by a Korean artist in the United States.

On April 7 local time, Billboard revealed that BTS had topped no less than six Billboard charts for a second consecutive week. As previously announced on Sunday, “ARIRANG” remained No. 1 on both the Billboard 200 and the Top Album Sales chart, meaning it was once again the best-selling album of the week in the United States.

BTS’s title track “SWIM” also continued its reign at No. 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart, meaning it remained the best-selling song of the week in the United States for a second week. Meanwhile, BTS held onto their spot at No. 1 on Billboard’s Artist 100, marking their 344th non-consecutive week on the chart.

Additionally, BTS became the first Asian artist ever to simultaneously chart 10 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 for more than one week. After debuting 13 tracks from “ARIRANG” on the Hot 100 last week, BTS once again landed 10 songs on the chart this week.

“SWIM,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 last week, stayed strong at No. 2 this week, followed by “Body to Body” at No. 42, “Hooligan” at No. 64, “NORMAL” at No. 73, “FYA” at No. 74, “2.0” at No. 75, “Aliens” at No. 84, “Like Animals” at No. 90, “they don’t know ‘bout us” at No. 94, and “Merry Go Round” at No. 96.

Impressively, all 13 eligible tracks from “ARIRANG” also charted in the top 40 of both of Billboard’s global charts for the second week in a row, with “SWIM” remaining No. 1 on both charts.

On Billboard’s Global 200, “SWIM” came in at No. 1, “Body to Body” at No. 2, “Hooligan” at No. 10, “FYA” at No. 13, “NORMAL” at No. 14, “2.0” at No. 15, “Like Animals” at No. 20, “Aliens” at No. 22, “they don’t know ‘bout us” at No. 24, “Merry Go Round” at No. 27, “One More Night” at No. 30, “Please” at No. 32, and “Into the Sun” at No. 39.

On the Global Excl. U.S. chart, “SWIM” held steady at No. 1, followed by “Body to Body” at No. 2, “Hooligan” at No. 5, “FYA” at No. 6, “NORMAL” at No. 7, “2.0” at No. 8, “Like Animals” at No. 11, “Aliens” at No. 13, “they don’t know ‘bout us” at No. 17, “Merry Go Round” at No. 19, “One More Night” at No. 23, “Please” at No. 24, and “Into the Sun” at No. 27.

“SWIM” also maintained its position at No. 2 on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart, meaning it was once again the second most-streamed song of the week in the United States.

Meanwhile, BTS swept three of the top four spots on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart with B-sides from “ARIRANG.” “Aliens,” which debuted at No. 1 last week, fell to No. 2 this week, trailed by “Please” at No. 3 and “One More Night” at No. 4.

Finally, “ARIRANG” ranked No. 3 in its second week on Billboard’s Vinyl Albums chart. Last week, the album made a historic debut at No. 1 after achieving the biggest U.S. vinyl sales week of any album by a group since Luminate first began electronically tracking sales in 1991.

Congratulations to BTS!