Fantagio Releases Apology Over Recent Tax Controversies

Fantagio has released a formal statement and apology over recent tax controversies.

On April 9, Fantagio posted the apology on its official website. Their statement is as follows:

This is Fantagio.

We sincerely apologize for causing concern due to the recent tax-related controversy involving our artists.

We view the matter not as an isolated incident but as a serious matter stemming from shortcomings in the company’s management responsibilities.

As a company responsible for supporting and managing all aspects of our artists’ activities, we acknowledge and reflect on our failure to review this issue in advance as well as gaps in our management process.

In response, Fantagio is conducting a full review of our internal management system and decision-making processes. We are also working on practical improvements, including strengthening pre-review procedures such as tax and legal checks.

We will cooperate with all related procedures and continue improving our internal control systems to prevent similar issues from happening again.

As Fantagio is built on public trust, we will reflect deeply on this matter and make responsible changes.

Thank you.