Stars Show Love For BTS At 'ARIRANG' Concerts In Goyang

Stars throughout the industry have gathered for BTS’s much-anticipated return!

On April 9, 11, and 12, BTS kicked off their “ARIRANG” world tour with concerts at Goyang Stadium. Various idols, actors, and more were in attendance to show their love for the group.

Here are some of the stars who were present for the occasion:

Choo Sung Hoon

Yena

Stray Kids’ Bang Chan

Son Dong Pyo

TXT

IVE’s Jang Won Young

ATEEZ’s Jongho

Kany, Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Min Jae

BIG Naughty

Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, Peakboy

ENHYPEN, BOYNEXTDOOR

Lee Dong Hwi

LE SSERAFIM

Yim Si Wan

Lee Jung Jae

CORTIS, TWS, Park Hyo Shin, WOODZ, Lee Soo Ji

Epik High

Choi Tae Joon

Kian84, Ji Ye Eun

Younha

Jung Ryeo Won

Moon Sujin

WEi’s Kang Seok Hwa

Kyung Soo Jin

Park Seo Ham

Shim Jin Hwa

So Yoo Jin

Ha Ji Won

Lim Seul Ong

YOUNITE’s Eunho

CODE KUNST

Loco

Chef Choi Hyun Seok, Lee Byung Hun

Jo Soo Min

Ko So Young

Lee Sae On

Other stars spotted at the concerts include SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu and The8, BABYMONSTER’s Ahyeon and Chiquita, Zico, PSY, IU, and more.

Also watch “BTS SPEAK YOURSELF in SEOUL FINAL” below:

Watch Now