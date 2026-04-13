Stars Show Love For BTS At "ARIRANG" Concerts In Goyang
Stars throughout the industry have gathered for BTS’s much-anticipated return!
On April 9, 11, and 12, BTS kicked off their “ARIRANG” world tour with concerts at Goyang Stadium. Various idols, actors, and more were in attendance to show their love for the group.
Here are some of the stars who were present for the occasion:
Stray Kids’ Bang Chan
Kany, Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Min Jae
BIG Naughty
Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, Peakboy
ENHYPEN, BOYNEXTDOOR
CORTIS, TWS, Park Hyo Shin, WOODZ, Lee Soo Ji
Epik High
Younha
Moon Sujin
WEi’s Kang Seok Hwa
Shim Jin Hwa
YOUNITE’s Eunho
Loco
Chef Choi Hyun Seok, Lee Byung Hun
Other stars spotted at the concerts include SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu and The8, BABYMONSTER’s Ahyeon and Chiquita, Zico, PSY, IU, and more.
Also watch “BTS SPEAK YOURSELF in SEOUL FINAL” below: