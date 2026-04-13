Stars Show Love For BTS At 'ARIRANG' Concerts In Goyang

Stars Show Love For BTS At "ARIRANG" Concerts In Goyang

Celeb
Apr 13, 2026
by D Kim

Stars throughout the industry have gathered for BTS’s much-anticipated return!

On April 9, 11, and 12, BTS kicked off their “ARIRANG” world tour with concerts at Goyang Stadium. Various idols, actors, and more were in attendance to show their love for the group.

Here are some of the stars who were present for the occasion:

Choo Sung Hoon

Yena

Stray Kids’ Bang Chan

Son Dong Pyo

TXT

IVE’s Jang Won Young

ATEEZ’s Jongho

Kany, Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Min Jae

BIG Naughty

Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, Peakboy

ENHYPEN, BOYNEXTDOOR

Lee Dong Hwi

LE SSERAFIM

Yim Si Wan

Lee Jung Jae

CORTIS, TWS, Park Hyo Shin, WOODZ, Lee Soo Ji

Epik High

Choi Tae Joon

Kian84, Ji Ye Eun

Younha

Jung Ryeo Won

Moon Sujin

WEi’s Kang Seok Hwa

Kyung Soo Jin

Park Seo Ham

Shim Jin Hwa

So Yoo Jin

Ha Ji Won

Lim Seul Ong

YOUNITE’s Eunho

CODE KUNST

Loco

Chef Choi Hyun Seok, Lee Byung Hun

Jo Soo Min

Ko So Young

Lee Sae On

Other stars spotted at the concerts include SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu and The8, BABYMONSTER’s Ahyeon and Chiquita, Zico, PSY, IU, and more.

Also watch “BTS SPEAK YOURSELF in SEOUL FINAL” below:

Watch Now

Ahyeon
ATEEZ
BABYMONSTER
Bang Chan
BIG Naughty
BOYNEXTDOOR
BTS
Choi Tae Joon
Choi Woo Shik
Choo Sung Hoon
Code Kunst
CORTIS
ENHYPEN
Epik High
Ha Ji Won
IU
IVE
Jang Won Young
ji ye eun
Jo Soo Min
Jongho
Jung Ryeo Won
Kang Seok Hwa
Kany
Kian84
Kim Min Jae
Ko So Young
Kyung Soo Jin
LE SSERAFIM
Lee Byung Hun
Lee Dong Hwi
Lee Jung Jae
Lee Sae On
Lee Soo Ji
Lee Sung Kyung
Lim Seul Ong
Loco
Mingyu
Moon Sujin
Park Hyo Shin
Park Hyung Sik
Park Seo Ham
Park Seo Joon
Peakboy
PSY
SEVENTEEN
Shim Jin Hwa
So Yoo Jin
Son Dong Pyo
Stray Kids
The8
TWS
TXT
WEi
WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
Yena
Yim Si Wan
Younha
YOUNITE

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read