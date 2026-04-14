BTS Tops 7 Billboard Charts + Lands 6 Songs On Hot 100 For 3rd Week In A Row

BTS continues to reign over multiple Billboard charts with their latest album!

This past weekend, Billboard announced that BTS’s studio album “ARIRANG” was now spending a historic third week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States.

On April 14 local time, Billboard went on to reveal more of BTS’s achievements on this week’s charts. In addition to remaining No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart—meaning it was the best-selling album in the United States for the third week in a row—“ARIRANG” reclaimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Vinyl Albums chart.

BTS topped a total of seven different Billboard charts this week, including the Artist 100, where they remained No. 1 in their 345th overall week on the chart.

BTS’s title track “SWIM” also held onto its spot at No. 1 on both Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. chart for the third week in a row. Additionally, all 13 songs from “ARIRANG” that include vocals (with the sole exception of the instrumental track “No. 29,” which features only the tolling of the Divine Bell of King Seongdeok) remained in the top 40 of the Global Excl. U.S. chart and the top 50 of the Global 200 this week.

On the Global Excl. U.S. chart, “SWIM” came in at No. 1, “Body to Body” at No. 2, “2.0” at No. 5, “Hooligan” at No. 7, “FYA” at No. 15, “NORMAL” at No. 16, “Like Animals” at No. 20, “Aliens” at No. 21, “they don’t know ‘bout us” at No. 23, “Merry Go Round” at No. 25, “One More Night” at No. 28, “Please” at No. 30, and “Into the Sun” at No. 31.

On the Global 200, “SWIM” ranked No. 1, followed by “Body to Body” at No. 7, “2.0” at No. 11, “Hooligan” at No. 19, “NORMAL” at No. 23, “FYA” at No. 24, “Aliens” at No. 25, “Like Animals” at No. 26, “they don’t know ‘bout us” at No. 29, “Merry Go Round” at No. 33, “One More Night” at No. 45, “Please” at No. 47, and “Into the Sun” at No. 50.

“SWIM” also maintained its position at No. 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart, meaning it was once again the best-selling song of the week in the United States.

Additionally, BTS charted an impressive total of six songs on Billboard’s Hot 100, its weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States. In its third week on the chart, “SWIM” took No. 5, with “Body to Body” at No. 52, “2.0” at No. 67, “Hooligan” at No. 72, “NORMAL” at No. 82, and “FYA” at No. 90.

On Billboard’s streaming charts, “ARIRANG” came in at No. 4 in its third week on Billboard’s Top Streaming Albums chart, meaning it was the fourth most-streamed album of the week in the United States. Meanwhile, “SWIM” took No. 9 on the Streaming Songs chart.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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