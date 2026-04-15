CORTIS Surpasses 2 Million Stock Pre-Orders For 'GREENGREEN'

CORTIS’s upcoming EP is on track to become a “double-million seller”!

On April 15, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that according to CORTIS’s album distributors YG PLUS and Universal Records, the rookie boy group’s upcoming mini album “GREENGREEN” had recorded a total of 2,020,224 stock pre-orders as of April 13.

The number of stock pre-orders is the amount of album stock that is produced prior to an album’s release. The figure is the estimated demand calculated using various factors, including how many albums were pre-ordered by fans.

Earlier this month, CORTIS broke the record for the best-selling debut album in K-pop history with their first mini album “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES.” According to Circle Chart data, the EP had sold a total of 2,060,963 copies as of April 4, making it only the second debut album ever to sell over 2 million copies (after ZEROBASEONE’s “YOUTH IN THE SHADE”).

With three weeks still left to go before the release of “GREENGREEN” on May 4, it remains to be seen how much higher the mini album’s stock pre-orders will climb.

Meanwhile, CORTIS will kick off their first-ever comeback by pre-releasing their new title track “REDRED” on April 20 at 6 p.m. KST. Check out their latest teasers here!