MODYSSEY Achieves 2nd Highest 1st-Week Sales Of Any Artist To Debut In 2026

MODYSSEY’s career is off to a strong start!

Last week, MODYSSEY—a new group formed through the “BOYS II PLANET” spin-off “PLANET C : HOME RACE”—made their debut with their first single album “1.Got Hooked: An Addictive Symphony.”

Hanteo Chart has now reported that in the first week of its release (April 13 to 19), “1.Got Hooked: An Addictive Symphony” sold an impressive total of 302,604 copies, marking the second-highest first-week sales of any debut album released in 2026.

The only debut album released this year to achieve higher first-week sales is “BOYS II PLANET” group ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s “EUPHORIA,” which sold over 1.4 million copies in its first week and currently holds the record for the second-highest first-week sales of any debut album in Hanteo history.

Congratulations to MODYSSEY!

Watch the MODYSSEY members on “BOYS II PLANET” on Viki below:

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