Watch: TXT Takes 1st-Ever 'Music Core' Win With 'Stick With You'; Performances By LE SSERAFIM, NCT WISH, CORTIS, And More

Watch: TXT Takes 1st-Ever "Music Core" Win With "Stick With You"; Performances By LE SSERAFIM, NCT WISH, CORTIS, And More

Music
Apr 25, 2026
by E Cha

TXT has won a fourth music show trophy for “Stick With You”!

On the April 25 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were AKMU’s “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart,” TXT’s “Stick With You,” and PLAVE’s “Born Savage.” TXT ultimately took the win with a total of 8,308 points, marking their very first time winning first place on “Music Core.”

Congratulations to TXT! Watch their performance, win, and full encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included LE SSERAFIM, NCT WISH, CORTIS, &TEAM, UNCHILD, Xdinary Heroes, Super Junior’s Donghae, PLAVE, KISS OF LIFE, KickFlip, EVNNE, CLOSE YOUR EYES, Kim Jae Hwan, WJSN’s Dayoung, SANTOS BRAVOS, MODYSSEY, AMPERS&ONE, INI, and Lee Ji Hoon.

Check out their performances below!

LE SSERAFIM – “CELEBRATION”

NCT WISH – “Ode to Love”

CORTIS – “REDRED”

&TEAM – “We on Fire” (Korean version)

UNCHILD – “UNCHILD”

Xdinary Heroes – “Voyager”

Super Junior’s Donghae – “HAErise”

PLAVE – “Born Savage”

KISS OF LIFE – “Who is she”

KickFlip – “Eye-Poppin’”

EVNNE – “Backtalk”

CLOSE YOUR EYES – “POSE”

Kim Jae Hwan – “I’ll Be There”

WJSN’s Dayoung – “What’s a girl to do”

SANTOS BRAVOS – “VELOCIDADE”

MODYSSEY – “HOOK”

AMPERS&ONE – “GOD”

INI – “All 4 U” (Korean version)

Lee Ji Hoon – “Good Enough”

andTEAM
CLOSE YOUR EYES
CORTIS
Dayoung
EVNNE
INI
KickFlip
Kim Jae Hwan
KISS OF LIFE
LE SSERAFIM
Lee Ji Hoon (2007)
MODYSSEY
Music Core
NCT WISH
PLAVE
Santos Bravos
Super Junior
TXT
UNCHILD
WJSN
Xdinary Heroes

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