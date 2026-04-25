Watch: TXT Takes 1st-Ever "Music Core" Win With "Stick With You"; Performances By LE SSERAFIM, NCT WISH, CORTIS, And More
TXT has won a fourth music show trophy for “Stick With You”!
On the April 25 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were AKMU’s “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart,” TXT’s “Stick With You,” and PLAVE’s “Born Savage.” TXT ultimately took the win with a total of 8,308 points, marking their very first time winning first place on “Music Core.”
Congratulations to TXT! Watch their performance, win, and full encore below:
Other performers on today’s show included LE SSERAFIM, NCT WISH, CORTIS, &TEAM, UNCHILD, Xdinary Heroes, Super Junior’s Donghae, PLAVE, KISS OF LIFE, KickFlip, EVNNE, CLOSE YOUR EYES, Kim Jae Hwan, WJSN’s Dayoung, SANTOS BRAVOS, MODYSSEY, AMPERS&ONE, INI, and Lee Ji Hoon.
Check out their performances below!
LE SSERAFIM – “CELEBRATION”
NCT WISH – “Ode to Love”
CORTIS – “REDRED”
&TEAM – “We on Fire” (Korean version)
UNCHILD – “UNCHILD”
Xdinary Heroes – “Voyager”
Super Junior’s Donghae – “HAErise”
PLAVE – “Born Savage”
KISS OF LIFE – “Who is she”
KickFlip – “Eye-Poppin’”
EVNNE – “Backtalk”
CLOSE YOUR EYES – “POSE”
Kim Jae Hwan – “I’ll Be There”
WJSN’s Dayoung – “What’s a girl to do”
SANTOS BRAVOS – “VELOCIDADE”
MODYSSEY – “HOOK”
AMPERS&ONE – “GOD”
INI – “All 4 U” (Korean version)
Lee Ji Hoon – “Good Enough”