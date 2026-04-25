Watch: TXT Takes 1st-Ever 'Music Core' Win With 'Stick With You'; Performances By LE SSERAFIM, NCT WISH, CORTIS, And More

TXT has won a fourth music show trophy for “Stick With You”!

On the April 25 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were AKMU’s “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart,” TXT’s “Stick With You,” and PLAVE’s “Born Savage.” TXT ultimately took the win with a total of 8,308 points, marking their very first time winning first place on “Music Core.”

Congratulations to TXT! Watch their performance, win, and full encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included LE SSERAFIM, NCT WISH, CORTIS, &TEAM, UNCHILD, Xdinary Heroes, Super Junior’s Donghae, PLAVE, KISS OF LIFE, KickFlip, EVNNE, CLOSE YOUR EYES, Kim Jae Hwan, WJSN’s Dayoung, SANTOS BRAVOS, MODYSSEY, AMPERS&ONE, INI, and Lee Ji Hoon.

Check out their performances below!

LE SSERAFIM – “CELEBRATION”

NCT WISH – “Ode to Love”

CORTIS – “REDRED”

&TEAM – “We on Fire” (Korean version)

UNCHILD – “UNCHILD”

Xdinary Heroes – “Voyager”

Super Junior’s Donghae – “HAErise”

PLAVE – “Born Savage”

KISS OF LIFE – “Who is she”

KickFlip – “Eye-Poppin’”

EVNNE – “Backtalk”

CLOSE YOUR EYES – “POSE”

Kim Jae Hwan – “I’ll Be There”

WJSN’s Dayoung – “What’s a girl to do”

SANTOS BRAVOS – “VELOCIDADE”

MODYSSEY – “HOOK”

AMPERS&ONE – “GOD”

INI – “All 4 U” (Korean version)

Lee Ji Hoon – “Good Enough”