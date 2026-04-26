BTS's 'SWIM' Rises To New Peak On Billboard's Pop Radio Airplay Chart + Tops Global 200 For 4th Week

BTS’s latest hit is on the rise on U.S. radio!

This week, BTS’s title track “SWIM” climbed to a new peak of No. 13 in its fourth week on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart, which measures weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States.

“SWIM” also continued to top multiple Billboard charts, including both the Global 200 and the Global Excl. U.S. chart, where it remained No. 1 for the fourth week in a row.

All 13 songs from “ARIRANG” that include vocals (with the sole exception of the instrumental track “No. 29,” which features only the tolling of the Divine Bell of King Seongdeok) successfully remained in the top 50 of the Global Excl. U.S. chart and the top 70 of the Global 200 this week.

On the Global Excl. U.S. chart, “SWIM” continued its reign at No. 1, followed by “Body to Body” at No. 5, “2.0” at No. 6, “Hooligan” at No. 11, “FYA” at No. 20, “NORMAL” at No. 21, “Like Animals” at No. 24, “Aliens” at No. 25, “they don’t know ‘bout us” at No. 27, “Merry Go Round” at No. 34, “Please” at No. 41, “One More Night” at No. 43, and “Into the Sun” at No. 46.

On the Global 200, “SWIM” came in at No. 1, “Body to Body” at No. 10, “2.0” at No. 15, “Hooligan” at No. 24, “FYA” at No. 31, “NORMAL” at No. 32, “Aliens” at No. 38, “Like Animals” at No. 39, “they don’t know ‘bout us” at No. 41, “Merry Go Round” at No. 52, “Please” at No. 64, “One More Night” at No. 66, and “Into the Sun” at No. 67.

Additionally, “SWIM” held onto its spot at No. 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart, meaning it was the best-selling song in the United States for the fourth week in a row.

BTS also charted four songs on Billboard’s Hot 100, which ranks the most popular songs in the United States. “SWIM” stayed strong at No. 10 in its fourth week on the chart, trailed by “Body to Body” at No. 69, “2.0” at No. 88, and “Hooligan” at No. 90.

After three weeks at No. 1, BTS’s latest album “ARIRANG” ranked No. 2 in its fourth week on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, meaning it was the second best-selling album of the week in the United States.

In addition to becoming the first album by a Korean artist to spend four weeks in the top 3 of the Billboard 200, “ARIRANG” took No. 3 on Billboard’s Vinyl Albums chart and No. 4 on the Streaming Albums chart this week.

Meanwhile, BTS made Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 5, marking their 346th overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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