CORTIS's 'GREENGREEN' Sells Over 1 Million Copies In One Day

Just one day into their comeback, CORTIS’s new EP is already a “million-seller”!

On May 4, CORTIS returned with their second EP “GREENGREEN.” (In what marked the first comeback of their career, the group pre-released the EP’s title track “REDRED” two weeks in advance.)

According to Hanteo Chart, “GREENGREEN” sold an impressive total of 1,196,961 copies on its first day of sales alone, making it CORTIS’s first album ever to surpass 1 million sales in the first week of its release.

Notably, “GREENGREEN” nearly quintupled CORTIS’s previous first-day sales record of 247,295 set by their debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” last year.

Congratulations to CORTIS on their successful first comeback!