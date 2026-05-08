Stars Shine On Red Carpet At 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards
Stars have gathered for one of the most-anticipated awards shows of the year!
On May 8, the 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards held its ceremony at COEX in Seoul. Ahead of the show, various actors, entertainers, and more showed off their looks on the red carpet.
Check out photos of the stars below:
MCs Shin Dong Yup, Suzy, Park Bo Gum
Yoo Lee Ha
Jeon So Young
Kim Si Yu
Cho You Hyun
Bae Na Ra
Kwak Ji Sook
Min Kyoung Ah
Kim Yeon Koung
Kwak Beom
Kim Won Hun
Ji Sung
Yu Ria
Bang Hyo Rin
Seo Su Bin
Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews