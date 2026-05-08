Stars Shine On Red Carpet At 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards

Stars have gathered for one of the most-anticipated awards shows of the year!

On May 8, the 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards held its ceremony at COEX in Seoul. Ahead of the show, various actors, entertainers, and more showed off their looks on the red carpet.

Check out photos of the stars below:

MCs Shin Dong Yup, Suzy, Park Bo Gum

Yoo Lee Ha

Jeon So Young

Yeom Hye Ran

Yoo Seung Mok

Kim Si Yu

Cho You Hyun

Lee Chae Min

Moon Sang Min

Jang Seung Jo

Hong Min Ki

Choi Ji Su

Ha Yun Kyung

Yoo Jae Myung

Lee Yi Dam

Bae Na Ra

Choi Yu Ri

Kwak Ji Sook

Shin Eun Soo

Min Kyoung Ah

Ahn Hyo Seop

Kim Min

Hong Jin Kyung

Yoo Ji Tae

Park Bo Young

Mun Ka Young

Son Ye Jin

Kim Yeon Koung

Kwak Beom

Kim Won Hun

Park Hae Joon

Shin Hae Sun

Kim Go Eun

Lim Soo Jung

Lee Hye Young

Hyun Bin

Yoo Hae Jin

Hong Kyung

Ji Sung

Shin Hyun Been

Shin Se Kyung

Park Ji Hoon

Park Ji Hyun

Yu Ria

Lee Soo Ji

Kim Shin Rok

Jeon Mi Do

Myung Se Bin

Shin Sia

Bang Hyo Rin

Park Jinyoung

Jang Hye Jin

Lee Junho

Seol In Ah

Jeon Hye Jin

Koo Kyo Hwan

Seo Su Bin

Han Ye Ri

Jin Sun Kyu

Ryu Seung Ryong

Choo Sung Hoon

Lim Yoona

Kian84

Jang Do Yeon

Chae Won Bin

Kim Gun Woo

Jung Jun Won

Kim Junsu

Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews