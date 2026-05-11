24th Director's Cut Awards Announces Nominees
The 24th Director’s Cut Awards has announced its nominees!
An annual awards ceremony that honors films and drama series by DGK (Directors Guild of Korea) directors, eligible productions for this year’s ceremony were released between April 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026.
Check out the nominees below:
Film
Best Director (Film)
- Park Chan Wook (“No Other Choice”)
- Yeon Sang Ho (“The Ugly”)
- Yoon Ga Eun (“The World of Love”)
- Lee Ran Hee (“The Final Semester”)
- Jang Hang Jun (“The King’s Warden”)
Best New Director (Film)
- Kim Bo Seul (“The Square”)
- Kim Soo Jin (“Noise”)
- Park Joon Ho (“3670”)
- Jang Seong Ho (“The King of Kings”)
- Hwang Seul Gi (“Red Nails”)
Best Screenplay (Film)
- Park Chan Wook, Lee Kyung Mi, Don McKellar, Lee Ja Hye (“No Other Choice”)
- Yeon Sang Ho (“The Ugly”)
- Yoon Ga Eun (“The World of Love”)
- Lee Ran Hee (“The Final Semester”)
- Jang Hang Jun, Hwang Sung Goo (“The King’s Warden”)
Best Vision (Film)
- Park Bong Nam (“1980 Sabuk”)
- Park Joon Ho (“3670”)
- Yang Jong Hyun (“People and Meat”)
- Yoon Ga Eun (“The World of Love”)
- Lee Ran Hee (“The Final Semester”)
Best Actress (Film)
- Seo Su Bin (“The World of Love”)
- Son Ye Jin (“No Other Choice”)
- Lee Jae In (“Hi-Five”)
- Lee Hye Young (“The Old Woman with the Knife”)
- Jeon Mi Do (“The King’s Warden”)
Best Actor (Film)
- Kwon Hae Hyo (“The Ugly”)
- Park Jeong Min (“The Ugly”)
- Yoo Yi Ha (“The Last Semester”)
- Yoo Hae Jin (“The King’s Warden”)
- Lee Byung Hun (“No Other Choice”)
Best New Actress (Film)
- Kang Chae Yun (“The World of Love”)
- Go Min Si (“The World of Love”)
- Yeom Hye Ran (“No Other Choice”)
- Lee Jae In (“Hi-Five”)
- Jeon Mi Do (“The King’s Warden”)
Best New Actor (Film)
- Kim Sung Cheol (“The Old Woman with the Knife”)
- Park Ji Hoon (“The King’s Warden”)
- Park Hee Soon (“No Other Choice”)
- Yoo Lee Ha (“The Last Semester”)
- Cho You Hyun (“3670”)
Drama Series
Best Director (Drama)
- Kang Yoon Sung (“Low Life”)
- Woo Min Ho (“Made in Korea”)
- Lee Hae Young (“Aema”)
- Yim Soon Rye (“Oh My Ghost Clients”)
- Hwang Dong Hyuk (“Squid Game 3”)
Best Actress (Drama)
- Go Hyun Jung (“Queen Mantis”)
- Kim You Jung (“Dear X”)
- Shim Eun Kyung (“Mad Concrete Dreams”)
- Lee Ha Nee (“Aema”)
- Lim Soo Jung (“Low Life”)
Best Actor (Drama)
- Park Ji Hoon (“Weak Hero Class 2”)
- Park Hae Soo (“Karma”)
- Yang Se Jong (“Low Life”)
- Lee Hee Joon (“Karma”)
- Hyun Bin (“Made in Korea”)
Best New Actress (Drama)
- Gong Seung Yeon (“Karma”)
- Nana (“Climax”)
- Bang Hyo Rin (“Aema”)
- Seo Eun Soo (“Made in Korea”)
- Shim Eun Kyung (“Mad Concrete Dreams”)
- Lim Soo Jung (“Low Life”)
Best New Actor (Drama)
- Park Yong Woo (“Made in Korea”)
- Lee Kwang Soo (“Karma”)
- Yim Si Wan (“Squid Game 3”)
- Jung Sung Il (“Made in Korea”)
- Yunho (“Low Life”)
Congratulations to all the nominees!
The 24th Director’s Cut Awards will take place on May 19 at 6 p.m. KST.
Watch “The Old Woman with the Knife” below:
Also watch “Dear X” on Viki:
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