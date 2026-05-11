24th Director's Cut Awards Announces Nominees

24th Director's Cut Awards Announces Nominees

Drama
May 11, 2026
by S Nam

The 24th Director’s Cut Awards has announced its nominees!

An annual awards ceremony that honors films and drama series by DGK (Directors Guild of Korea) directors, eligible productions for this year’s ceremony were released between April 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026.

Check out the nominees below:

Film

Best Director (Film)

  • Park Chan Wook (“No Other Choice”)
  • Yeon Sang Ho (“The Ugly”)
  • Yoon Ga Eun (“The World of Love”)
  • Lee Ran Hee (“The Final Semester”)
  • Jang Hang Jun (“The King’s Warden”)

Best New Director (Film)

  • Kim Bo Seul (“The Square”)
  • Kim Soo Jin (“Noise”)
  • Park Joon Ho (“3670”)
  • Jang Seong Ho (“The King of Kings”)
  • Hwang Seul Gi (“Red Nails”)

Best Screenplay (Film)

  • Park Chan Wook, Lee Kyung Mi, Don McKellar, Lee Ja Hye (“No Other Choice”)
  • Yeon Sang Ho (“The Ugly”)
  • Yoon Ga Eun (“The World of Love”)
  • Lee Ran Hee (“The Final Semester”)
  • Jang Hang Jun, Hwang Sung Goo (“The King’s Warden”)

Best Vision (Film)

  • Park Bong Nam (“1980 Sabuk”)
  • Park Joon Ho (“3670”)
  • Yang Jong Hyun (“People and Meat”)
  • Yoon Ga Eun (“The World of Love”)
  • Lee Ran Hee (“The Final Semester”)

Best Actress (Film)

Best Actor (Film)

Best New Actress (Film)

  • Kang Chae Yun (“The World of Love”)
  • Go Min Si (“The World of Love”)
  • Yeom Hye Ran (“No Other Choice”)
  • Lee Jae In (“Hi-Five”)
  • Jeon Mi Do (“The King’s Warden”)

Best New Actor (Film)

  • Kim Sung Cheol (“The Old Woman with the Knife”)
  • Park Ji Hoon (“The King’s Warden”)
  • Park Hee Soon (“No Other Choice”)
  • Yoo Lee Ha (“The Last Semester”)
  • Cho You Hyun (“3670”)

Drama Series

Best Director (Drama)

  • Kang Yoon Sung (“Low Life”)
  • Woo Min Ho (“Made in Korea”)
  • Lee Hae Young (“Aema”)
  • Yim Soon Rye (“Oh My Ghost Clients”)
  • Hwang Dong Hyuk (“Squid Game 3”)

Best Actress (Drama)

Best Actor (Drama)

Best New Actress (Drama)

  • Gong Seung Yeon (“Karma”)
  • Nana (“Climax”)
  • Bang Hyo Rin (“Aema”)
  • Seo Eun Soo (“Made in Korea”)
  • Shim Eun Kyung (“Mad Concrete Dreams”)
  • Lim Soo Jung (“Low Life”)

Best New Actor (Drama)

Congratulations to all the nominees!

The 24th Director’s Cut Awards will take place on May 19 at 6 p.m. KST.

Watch “The Old Woman with the Knife” below:

Watch Now

Also watch “Dear X” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)

1980 Sabuk
24th Director's Cut Awards
3670
AEMA
Bang Hyo Rin
Cho You Hyun
Climax
Dear X
Go Hyun Jung
Go Min Si
Gong Seung Yeon
Hi-Five
hwang dong hyuk
Hyun Bin
Jang Hang Jun
Jeon Mi Do
Jung Sung Il
Kang Chae Yun
Karma
Kim Sung Cheol
Kim You Jung
Kwon Hae Hyo
Lee Byung Hun
Lee Ha Nee
Lee Hae Young
Lee Hee Joon
Lee Hye Young
Lee Jae In
Lee Kwang Soo
Lim Soo Jung
Low Life
Mad Concrete Dreams
Made in Korea
Nana
No Other Choice
Noise
Oh My Ghost Clients
Park Chan Wook
Park Hae Soo
Park Hee Soon
Park Jeong Min
Park Ji Hoon
Park Yong Woo
People and Meat
Queen Mantis
Red Nails
Seo Eun Soo
Seo Su Bin
Shim Eun Kyung
Son Ye Jin
Squid Game 3
The Final Semester
The King of Kings
The King's Warden
The Old Woman With the Knife
The Square
the ugly
The World of Love
Weak Hero Class 2
Yang Se Jong
Yeom Hye Ran
Yeon Sang Ho
Yim Si Wan
Yoo Hae Jin
Yoo Yi Ha
Yoon Ga Eun
Yunho

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