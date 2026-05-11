24th Director's Cut Awards Announces Nominees

The 24th Director’s Cut Awards has announced its nominees!

An annual awards ceremony that honors films and drama series by DGK (Directors Guild of Korea) directors, eligible productions for this year’s ceremony were released between April 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026.

Check out the nominees below:

Film

Best Director (Film)

Park Chan Wook (“No Other Choice”)

Yeon Sang Ho (“The Ugly”)

Yoon Ga Eun (“The World of Love”)

Lee Ran Hee (“The Final Semester”)

Jang Hang Jun (“The King’s Warden”)

Best New Director (Film)

Kim Bo Seul (“The Square”)

Kim Soo Jin (“Noise”)

Park Joon Ho (“3670”)

Jang Seong Ho (“The King of Kings”)

Hwang Seul Gi (“Red Nails”)

Best Screenplay (Film)

Park Chan Wook, Lee Kyung Mi, Don McKellar, Lee Ja Hye (“No Other Choice”)

Yeon Sang Ho (“The Ugly”)

Yoon Ga Eun (“The World of Love”)

Lee Ran Hee (“The Final Semester”)

Jang Hang Jun, Hwang Sung Goo (“The King’s Warden”)

Best Vision (Film)

Park Bong Nam (“1980 Sabuk”)

Park Joon Ho (“3670”)

Yang Jong Hyun (“People and Meat”)

Yoon Ga Eun (“The World of Love”)

Lee Ran Hee (“The Final Semester”)

Best Actress (Film)

Best Actor (Film)

Best New Actress (Film)

Kang Chae Yun (“The World of Love”)

Go Min Si (“The World of Love”)

Yeom Hye Ran (“No Other Choice”)

Lee Jae In (“Hi-Five”)

Jeon Mi Do (“The King’s Warden”)

Best New Actor (Film)

Drama Series

Best Director (Drama)

Kang Yoon Sung (“Low Life”)

Woo Min Ho (“Made in Korea”)

Lee Hae Young (“Aema”)

Yim Soon Rye (“Oh My Ghost Clients”)

Hwang Dong Hyuk (“Squid Game 3”)

Best Actress (Drama)

Best Actor (Drama)

Best New Actress (Drama)

Best New Actor (Drama)

Congratulations to all the nominees!

The 24th Director’s Cut Awards will take place on May 19 at 6 p.m. KST.

Watch “The Old Woman with the Knife” below:

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Also watch “Dear X” on Viki:

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