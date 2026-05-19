May Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

May Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
May 19, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for film actors.

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular movie stars, using big data collected from April 19 to May 19.

The stars of the hit film “The King’s Warden” once again claimed the top spots on this month’s list: Yoo Hae Jin took first place with a brand reputation index of 8,030,288 for May, while Park Ji Hoon came in second with a score of 7,295,506.

High-ranking phrases in Yoo Hae Jin’s keyword analysis included “The King’s Warden,” “Baeksang Arts Awards Grand Prize,” and “actor with a 10-million-moviegoer film,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “harmless,” “friendly,” and “donate.”

Mun Ka Young took third place with a brand reputation index of 4,756,803, marking a 57.93 percent increase in her score since last month.

Jung Woo shot to fourth place after seeing a whopping 321.18 percent rise in his brand reputation index since April, bringing his total score to 4,696,796.

Finally, Yoon Kyung Ho rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 4,275,625 for May.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Yoo Hae Jin
  2. Park Ji Hoon 
  3. Mun Ka Young
  4. Jung Woo
  5. Yoon Kyung Ho
  6. Kim Sung Kyun
  7. Koo Kyo Hwan
  8. Hwang Jung Min
  9. Park Jeong Min
  10. Lee Sung Min
  11. Park Bo Young
  12. Lee Byung Hun
  13. Hyun Bin
  14. Gong Seung Yeon
  15. Ha Jung Woo
  16. Lee Jung Jae
  17. Go Youn Jung
  18. Lee Jong Suk
  19. Kim Hye Soo
  20. Gong Myoung
  21. Ma Dong Seok
  22. Jo Jung Suk
  23. Cha Seung Won
  24. Moon Chae Won
  25. Esom
  26. Song Ji Hyo
  27. Lee Jun Hyuk
  28. Kang Dong Won
  29. Go Soo
  30. Park Seo Joon

Watch Park Ji Hoon and Yoon Kyung Ho in their new drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or watch Mun Ka Young and Koo Kyo Hwan in their latest film “Once We Were Us” here:

Watch Now

And check out Yoo Hae Jin’s film “Big Deal” below!

Watch Now

Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews

Cha Seung Won
Esom
Go Soo
Go Youn Jung
Gong Myoung
Gong Seung Yeon
Ha Jung Woo
Hwang Jung Min
Hyun Bin
Jo Jung Suk
Jung Woo
Kang Dong Won
Kim Hye Soo
Kim Sung Kyun
Koo Kyo Hwan
Lee Byung Hun
Lee Jong Suk
Lee Jun Hyuk
Lee Jung Jae
Lee Sung Min
Ma Dong Seok
Moon Chae Won
Mun Ka Young
Park Bo Young
Park Jeong Min
Park Ji Hoon
Park Seo Joon
Song Ji Hyo
XPN
Yoo Hae Jin
Yoon Kyung Ho

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