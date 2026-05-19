May Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for film actors.

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular movie stars, using big data collected from April 19 to May 19.

The stars of the hit film “The King’s Warden” once again claimed the top spots on this month’s list: Yoo Hae Jin took first place with a brand reputation index of 8,030,288 for May, while Park Ji Hoon came in second with a score of 7,295,506.

High-ranking phrases in Yoo Hae Jin’s keyword analysis included “The King’s Warden,” “Baeksang Arts Awards Grand Prize,” and “actor with a 10-million-moviegoer film,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “harmless,” “friendly,” and “donate.”

Mun Ka Young took third place with a brand reputation index of 4,756,803, marking a 57.93 percent increase in her score since last month.

Jung Woo shot to fourth place after seeing a whopping 321.18 percent rise in his brand reputation index since April, bringing his total score to 4,696,796.

Finally, Yoon Kyung Ho rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 4,275,625 for May.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Park Ji Hoon and Yoon Kyung Ho in their new drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki below:

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Or watch Mun Ka Young and Koo Kyo Hwan in their latest film “Once We Were Us” here:

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And check out Yoo Hae Jin’s film “Big Deal” below!

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Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews