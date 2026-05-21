Moon Sang Min Renews Contract With Agency

Actor Moon Sang Min has signed a long-term contract renewal with his current agency well ahead of schedule!

On May 21, a media outlet reported that Moon Sang Min signed an early contract renewal with Awesome ENT one year before his exclusive contract expires.

In response to the report, the actor’s agency Awesome ENT stated, “We recently renewed our exclusive contract with Moon Sang Min. With more than a year remaining on his existing contract, the actor himself first proposed that he wanted to continue working with us, so we proceeded with the renewal.”

The agency further stated, “We plan to establish long-term activity plans and provide unwavering support so that he can grow into an actor recognized both domestically and internationally.”

Since his debut in 2019, Moon Sang Min has gained recognition through various projects including the dramas such as “Under the Queen’s Umbrella,” “Wedding Impossible,” and “Cinderella at 2AM.” He has also served as a music show MC and solidified his status as a star in the first half of this year by starring in the KBS drama “My Beloved Thief” and the Netflix film “Pavane.”

Moon Sang Min is also set to appear in the Netflix series “Beauty in the Beast” (working title) and the Disney+ original “The Miracles of the Namiya General Store” (working title) as his next projects.

Check out Moon Sang Min in “My Beloved Thief” on Viki!

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)