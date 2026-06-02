June Individual Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual rookie idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idols, using big data collected from May 3 to June 3.

ILLIT’s Wonhee held onto her spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 1,246,340, marking a 243.46 percent increase in her score since May. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “20 years old, “It’s Me,” and “Billboard,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “mature,” “advertise,” and “model.” Wonhee’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.84 percent positive reactions.

RESCENE’s Woni shot to a close second after seeing a staggering 2,029.27 percent increase in her brand reputation index, bringing her total score to 1,140,658 for June.

CORTIS’s Keonho maintained his position at third place with a brand reputation index of 940,101, marking a 398.18 percent rise in his score since last month.

ILLIT’s Moka jumped to fourth place after seeing a whopping 539.77 percent increase in her brand reputation index, bringing her total score to 779,572 for the month.

Finally, CORTIS’s Seonghyeon rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 428,246, marking a 281.98 percent rise in his score since May.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!