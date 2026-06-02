June Individual Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

June Individual Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Jun 02, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual rookie idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idols, using big data collected from May 3 to June 3.

ILLIT’s Wonhee held onto her spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 1,246,340, marking a 243.46 percent increase in her score since May. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “20 years old, “It’s Me,” and “Billboard,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “mature,” “advertise,” and “model.” Wonhee’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.84 percent positive reactions.

RESCENE’s Woni shot to a close second after seeing a staggering 2,029.27 percent increase in her brand reputation index, bringing her total score to 1,140,658 for June.

CORTIS’s Keonho maintained his position at third place with a brand reputation index of 940,101, marking a 398.18 percent rise in his score since last month.

ILLIT’s Moka jumped to fourth place after seeing a whopping 539.77 percent increase in her brand reputation index, bringing her total score to 779,572 for the month.

Finally, CORTIS’s Seonghyeon rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 428,246, marking a 281.98 percent rise in his score since May.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. ILLIT’s Wonhee
  2. RESCENE’s Woni
  3. CORTIS’s Keonho
  4. ILLIT’s Moka
  5. CORTIS’s Seonghyeon
  6. ILLIT’s Minju
  7. RESCENE’s Minami
  8. ILLIT’s Yunah
  9. CORTIS’s Juhoon
  10. ILLIT’s Iroha
  11. TWS’s Dohoon
  12. CORTIS’s James
  13. Hearts2Hearts’ Ian
  14. Hearts2Hearts’ Jiwoo
  15. CORTIS’s Martin
  16. TWS’s Shinyu
  17. MEOVV’s Anna
  18. Hearts2Hearts’ Stella
  19. RESCENE’s Zena
  20. Hearts2Hearts’ Yuha
  21. KiiiKiii’s Haum
  22. Hearts2Hearts’ A-na
  23. BABYMONSTER’s Rami
  24. Hearts2Hearts’ Ye-on
  25. TWS’s Jihoon
  26. Hearts2Hearts’ Carmen
  27. KATSEYE’s Manon
  28. KiiiKiii’s Kya
  29. Hearts2Hearts’ Juun
  30. KickFlip’s Donghyeon

A-Na
Anna (MEOVV)
BABYMONSTER
Carmen
CORTIS
Dohoon
Donghyeon
Haum
Hearts2Hearts
Ian
ILLIT
Iroha
James (CORTIS)
Jihoon (TWS)
Jiwoo (Hearts2Hearts)
Juhoon
Juun
KATSEYE
Keonho
KickFlip
Kya
Manon
Martin
MEOVV
Minami
Minju (ILLIT)
Moka
rami
RESCENE
Seonghyeon
Shinyu
Stella
TWS
Wonhee
Woni
Ye-on
Yuha
Yunah
Zena

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read