TXT, NCT WISH, TWS, &TEAM, PLAVE, ILLIT, DAY6, BLACKPINK, LE SSERAFIM, NEXZ, And More Earn Circle Million And Platinum Certifications

Circle Chart has announced its latest batch of official certifications!

In 2018, the Korea Music Content Industry Association implemented a new certification system for album sales, song downloads, and online streaming. Starting with music released on or after January 1, 2018, Circle Chart now certifies albums platinum once they reach 250,000 sales, while albums that have sold a million copies or more receive a “million” certification.

This month, TXT earned an official million certification for selling over 1 million copies of their latest mini album “7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns.”

NCT WISH received two separate certifications for their first full-length album “Ode to Love.” The regular version of the album earned an official million certification for over 1 million copies sold, while the SMC version was certified double platinum for over 500,000 copies sold.

Both TWS’s latest mini album “NO TRAGEDY” and &TEAM’s Japanese EP “We on Fire” also earned million certifications for selling over 1 million copies each.

PLAVE received two certifications for their latest mini album “Caligo Pt.2”: the regular version of the EP was certified triple platinum for over 750,000 copies sold, while the POCA version was certified double platinum for over 500,000 copies sold.

ILLIT also earned separate certifications for two different albums. Their 2025 mini album “bomb” was certified double platinum for over 500,000 copies sold, while their latest mini album “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” was certified platinum for over 250,000 copies.

Meanwhile, NEXZ’s recent single album “Mmchk” and MODYSSEY’s debut single album “1.Got Hooked: An Addictive Symphony” were both certified platinum for selling over 250,000 copies each sold.

Over in the streaming category, DAY6’s 2019 hit “Time of Our Life” was certified double platinum after reaching 200 million streams.

Finally, LE SSERAFIM’s “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s wife,” BLACKPINK’s “Shut Down,” Park Hyo Shin’s “Goodbye,” and Tei’s “Monologue” were all certified platinum for surpassing 100 million streams each.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Watch TXT in “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

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