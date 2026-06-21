LE SSERAFIM And ILLIT Enter Top 25 Of UK's Official Singles Chart For 1st Time With KATSEYE Collab 'ICONIC BY MISTAKE'

LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE’s collab single “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” is off to a strong start in the United Kingdom!

For the week of June 18 to 24, “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” debuted at No. 22 on the Official Singles Chart (widely regarded as the U.K. equivalent to Billboard’s Hot 100 in the United States).

Notably, “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” is both LE SSERAFIM’s and ILLIT’s first top 40 hit in the United Kingdom.

Before “ICONIC BY MISTAKE,” LE SSERAFIM’s highest-ranking song on the chart was their 2025 single “SPAGHETTI” featuring BTS’s j-hope (which peaked at No. 46), while ILLIT’s was their 2024 debut track “Magnetic” (No. 80).

Meanwhile, “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” is KATSEYE’s fourth top 40 hit on the Official Singles Chart, following “Gabriela” (which peaked at No. 38), “Internet Girl” (No. 24), and “PINKY UP” (No. 14).

Congratulations to all three groups!

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