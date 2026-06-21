CORTIS's 'GREENGREEN' Becomes Their 1st Album To Chart For 5 Weeks In Top 50 Of Billboard 200

All lights are “GREENGREEN” for CORTIS as their latest EP continues its impressive run on the Billboard charts!

This week, CORTIS’s second EP “GREENGREEN” successfully remained in the top 50 of Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States, for its fifth week in a row. For the week ending on June 20, “GREENGREEN” fell four spots to No. 50.

“GREENGREEN,” which first debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, has now become CORTIS’s first album to spend five weeks in the top 100.

Outside of the Billboard 200, “GREENGREEN” returned to No. 1 on Billboard’s World Albums chart this week. The EP also climbed back up to No. 4 on the Top Album Sales chart, meaning it was the fourth best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Meanwhile, CORTIS’s title track “REDRED” held relatively steady at No. 29 in its seventh week on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart, in addition to rising to No. 52 on the Global 200.

Finally, CORTIS made Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 32, marking their ninth overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to CORTIS!