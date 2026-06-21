CORTIS, aespa, LE SSERAFIM, Stray Kids, MEOVV, BTS, ILLIT, TXT, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on June 20!

CORTIS’s latest EP “GREENGREEN” returned to No. 1 in its sixth week on the World Albums chart, in addition to spending a fifth week in the top 50 of the Billboard 200. The group’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” also held steady at No. 4 in its 40th week on the World Albums chart.

After debuting at No. 1 last week, aespa’s new album “LEMONADE” fell to No. 2 in its second week on the World Albums chart. “LEMONADE” also spent a second week on the Billboard 200 at No. 139.

LE SSERAFIM’s “PUREFLOW” maintained its position at No. 3 in its third week on the World albums chart, in addition to remaining on the Billboard 200 at No. 177.

Stray Kids landed a total of three albums on this week’s World Albums chart: “KARMA” climbed back up to No. 5 in its 42nd week on the chart, while “DO IT” rose to No. 6 in its 29th week and “ATE” came in at No. 24 in its 98th week.

Meanwhile, MEOVV’s new EP “BITE NOW” debuted at No. 7 on the World Albums chart this week.

BTS also landed three albums on this week’s chart. “Proof” stayed strong at No. 8 in its 209th week on the chart, with “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” ranking No. 20 in its 32nd week and “Love Yourself: Tear” re-entering the chart at No. 25 (marking its 219th week).

ILLIT’s latest mini album “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” took No. 9 in its sixth week on the chart, while TXT’s “7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns” ranked No. 11 in its ninth week.

Finally, ENHYPEN’s “THE SIN : VANISH” held onto its spot at No. 13 in its 21st week on the chart, and NewJeans’ “Get Up” came in at No. 18 in its 144th week.

Congratulations to all of the artists!