CORTIS's 'GREENGREEN' Becomes Their Longest-Charting Album On Billboard 200

CORTIS has set a personal record on the Billboard 200 with their latest EP!

This week, CORTIS’s second EP “GREENGREEN” spent its sixth week in a row on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States. After five consecutive weeks in the top 50, “GREENGREEN” held relatively steady at No. 61.

“GREENGREEN,” which first debuted at No. 3 back in May, has now become CORTIS’s longest-charting album to date on the Billboard 200. The group’s debut EP, “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES,” previously spent a total of five non-consecutive weeks on the chart.

Outside of the Billboard 200, “GREENGREEN” stayed strong at No. 2 on Billboard’s World Albums chart and No. 9 on the Top Album Sales chart, meaning it was the ninth best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Meanwhile, CORTIS’s title track “REDRED” ranked No. 39 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 62 on the Global 200 in its eighth week on both charts.

Finally, CORTIS remained on Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 46, marking their 10th overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to CORTIS!