Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for film actors.
The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular movie stars, using big data collected from May 18 to June 18.
Koo Kyo Hwan topped this month’s list after seeing a 146 percent increase in his brand reputation index since last month, bringing his total score to 10,396,316. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Colony,” “Jun Ji Hyun,” and “Seo Young Cheol,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “transform,” “flawless,” and “outstanding.”
Park Ji Hoon took second place with a brand reputation index of 9,578,276, marking a 31.29 percent rise in his brand reputation index since last month.
Jin Ki Joo ranked third with a brand reputation index of 6,716,512, while Jun Ji Hyun came in at a close fourth with a score of 6,427,048.
Finally, Kim Moo Yul shot to fifth place after seeing a whopping 498.43 percent increase in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score to 5,380,920.
Check out the top 30 for this month below!
- Koo Kyo Hwan
- Park Ji Hoon
- Jin Ki Joo
- Jun Ji Hyun
- Kim Moo Yul
- Go Youn Jung
- Kang Dong Won
- Gong Myoung
- Gong Seung Yeon
- Lee Byung Hun
- Oh Jung Se
- Park Jeong Min
- Mun Ka Young
- Gong Yoo
- Lee Kwang Soo
- Go Soo
- Choi Woo Shik
- Kim Hye Soo
- Park Hae Soo
- Shin Ha Kyun
- Park Seo Joon
- Kim Nam Gil
- Lee Sung Min
- Lee Jung Jae
- Yoo Hae Jin
- Kim So Hye
- Lee Young Ae
- Son Suk Ku
- Cho Jung Seok
- Lee Jong Suk
Watch Koo Kyo Hwan in his recent film “Once We Were Us” on Viki below:
Or binge-watch Park Ji Hoon’s latest drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” here:
And Jin Ki Joo’s drama “Undercover High School” below!