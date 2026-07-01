Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Jul 01, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for film actors.

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular movie stars, using big data collected from May 18 to June 18.

Koo Kyo Hwan topped this month’s list after seeing a 146 percent increase in his brand reputation index since last month, bringing his total score to 10,396,316. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Colony,” “Jun Ji Hyun,” and “Seo Young Cheol,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “transform,” “flawless,” and “outstanding.”

Park Ji Hoon took second place with a brand reputation index of 9,578,276, marking a 31.29 percent rise in his brand reputation index since last month.

Jin Ki Joo ranked third with a brand reputation index of 6,716,512, while Jun Ji Hyun came in at a close fourth with a score of 6,427,048.

Finally, Kim Moo Yul shot to fifth place after seeing a whopping 498.43 percent increase in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score to 5,380,920.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Koo Kyo Hwan
  2. Park Ji Hoon
  3. Jin Ki Joo
  4. Jun Ji Hyun
  5. Kim Moo Yul
  6. Go Youn Jung
  7. Kang Dong Won
  8. Gong Myoung
  9. Gong Seung Yeon
  10. Lee Byung Hun
  11. Oh Jung Se
  12. Park Jeong Min
  13. Mun Ka Young
  14. Gong Yoo
  15. Lee Kwang Soo
  16. Go Soo
  17. Choi Woo Shik
  18. Kim Hye Soo
  19. Park Hae Soo
  20. Shin Ha Kyun
  21. Park Seo Joon
  22. Kim Nam Gil
  23. Lee Sung Min
  24. Lee Jung Jae
  25. Yoo Hae Jin
  26. Kim So Hye
  27. Lee Young Ae
  28. Son Suk Ku
  29. Cho Jung Seok
  30. Lee Jong Suk

Watch Koo Kyo Hwan in his recent film “Once We Were Us” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or binge-watch Park Ji Hoon’s latest drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” here:

Watch Now

And Jin Ki Joo’s drama “Undercover High School” below!

Watch Now

Cho Jung Seok
Choi Woo Shik
Go Soo
Go Youn Jung
Gong Myoung
Gong Seung Yeon
Gong Yoo
Jin Ki Joo
Jun Ji Hyun
Kang Dong Won
Kim Hye Soo
Kim Moo Yul
Kim Nam Gil
Kim So Hye
Koo Kyo Hwan
Lee Byung Hun
Lee Jong Suk
Lee Jung Jae
Lee Kwang Soo
Lee Sung Min
Lee Young Ae
Mun Ka Young
Oh Jung Se
Park Hae Soo
Park Jeong Min
Park Ji Hoon
Park Seo Joon
Shin Ha Kyun
Son Suk Ku
Yoo Hae Jin

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