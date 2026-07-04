July Individual Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual rookie idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idols, using big data collected from June 2 to July 2.

RESCENE dominated this month’s list, with the members sweeping five of the top seven spots for July. Woni rose to first place with a brand reputation index of 1,584,988, marking a 38.95 percent increase in her score since June. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “Geoje,” “YouTube,” and “Pretty Girl,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “hot,” “charming,” and “stand out.” Woni’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.95 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, RESCENE’s Minami shot to second place after seeing a whopping 243.83 percent rise in her brand reputation index, bringing her total score to 996,332 for July.

ILLIT’s Wonhee took third place with a brand reputation index of 867,347, while CORTIS’s Keonho came in fourth with a score of 658,251.

Finally, RESCENE’s Zena leaped to fifth place after seeing a staggering 536.05 percent increase in her brand reputation index, bringing her total score to 599,945.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

RESCENE’s Woni RESCENE’s Minami ILLIT’s Wonhee CORTIS’s Keonho RESCENE’s Zena RESCENE’s Liv RESCENE’s May ILLIT’s Moka MEOVV’s Anna CORTIS’s Juhoon CORTIS’s Seonghyeon ILLIT’s Minju ILLIT’s Yunah CORTIS’s James ILLIT’s Iroha CORTIS’s Martin Hearts2Hearts’ Ian Hearts2Hearts’ Jiwoo TWS’s Dohoon Hearts2Hearts’ Stella Hearts2Hearts’ Yuha izna’s Bang Jeemin Hearts2Hearts’ Carmen Hearts2Hearts’ A-na Hearts2Hearts’ Ye-on TWS’s Shinyu KiiiKiii’s Haum MEOVV’s Ella Hearts2Hearts’ Juun MEOVV’s Sooin

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