July Individual Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

July Individual Rookie Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Jul 04, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual rookie idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idols, using big data collected from June 2 to July 2.

RESCENE dominated this month’s list, with the members sweeping five of the top seven spots for July. Woni rose to first place with a brand reputation index of 1,584,988, marking a 38.95 percent increase in her score since June. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “Geoje,” “YouTube,” and “Pretty Girl,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “hot,” “charming,” and “stand out.” Woni’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.95 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, RESCENE’s Minami shot to second place after seeing a whopping 243.83 percent rise in her brand reputation index, bringing her total score to 996,332 for July.

ILLIT’s Wonhee took third place with a brand reputation index of 867,347, while CORTIS’s Keonho came in fourth with a score of 658,251.

Finally, RESCENE’s Zena leaped to fifth place after seeing a staggering 536.05 percent increase in her brand reputation index, bringing her total score to 599,945.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. RESCENE’s Woni
  2. RESCENE’s Minami
  3. ILLIT’s Wonhee
  4. CORTIS’s Keonho
  5. RESCENE’s Zena
  6. RESCENE’s Liv
  7. RESCENE’s May
  8. ILLIT’s Moka
  9. MEOVV’s Anna
  10. CORTIS’s Juhoon
  11. CORTIS’s Seonghyeon
  12. ILLIT’s Minju
  13. ILLIT’s Yunah
  14. CORTIS’s James
  15. ILLIT’s Iroha
  16. CORTIS’s Martin
  17. Hearts2Hearts’ Ian
  18. Hearts2Hearts’ Jiwoo
  19. TWS’s Dohoon
  20. Hearts2Hearts’ Stella
  21. Hearts2Hearts’ Yuha
  22. izna’s Bang Jeemin
  23. Hearts2Hearts’ Carmen
  24. Hearts2Hearts’ A-na
  25. Hearts2Hearts’ Ye-on
  26. TWS’s Shinyu
  27. KiiiKiii’s Haum
  28. MEOVV’s Ella
  29. Hearts2Hearts’ Juun
  30. MEOVV’s Sooin

Source (1)

A-Na
Anna (MEOVV)
Bang Jeemin
Carmen
CORTIS
Dohoon
Ella
Haum
Hearts2Hearts
Ian
ILLIT
Iroha
izna
James (CORTIS)
Jiwoo (Hearts2Hearts)
Juhoon
Juun
Keonho
KiiiKiii
Liv
Martin
May (RESCENE)
Minami
Minju (ILLIT)
Moka
RESCENE
Seonghyeon
Shinyu
Sooin
Stella
TWS
Wonhee
Woni
Ye-on
Yuha
Yunah
Zena

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