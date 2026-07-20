Lee Hong Nae In Talks To Join Byeon Woo Seok In 'Solo Leveling' Live-Action Adaptation

Lee Hong Nae may be joining “Solo Leveling!

On July 20, Xportsnews reported that Lee Hong Nae has been cast in Netflix’s upcoming series “Solo Leveling.”

In response to the report, his agency shared, “He has received an offer to appear, but nothing has been confirmed yet.”

“Solo Leveling,” which originally began as a web novel before being adapted into a webtoon and an animated series, tells the story of Sung Jin Woo, an E-rank Hunter—the lowest tier among those who protect the real world from monsters beyond the mysterious Gates. After a near-death experience, he gains extraordinary abilities, and as he levels up, he becomes humanity’s unexpected hope.

Lee Hong Nae has reportedly been offered the role of Kang Tae Sik, a B-rank hunter in the Surveillance Division of the Korean Hunters Association. In the original work, Kang Tae Sik is a villain.

Lee Hong Nae recently impressed viewers with his performance in the TVING series “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” and also delivered a notable performance in Netflix’s “The East Palace.”

Meanwhile, the drama previously confirmed Byeon Woo Seok will lead the series as Sung Jin Woo, while Han So Hee and Kang You Seok are in talks for the roles of Cha Hae In and Yoo Jin Ho, respectively. Kang Mina, Rain, and Lee Sung Min are also in talks to join the cast.

Stay tuned for further updates!

In the meantime, watch Lee Hong Nae in “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki below!

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