Watch: RESCENE Takes 1st-Ever Public Broadcast Network Music Show Win On 'Music Core' With 'Pretty Girl'; Performances By fromis_9 And More

RESCENE has won a second music show trophy for “Pretty Girl”!

On the July 25 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were RESCENE’s “Pretty Girl,” aespa’s “LEMONADE,” and TXT‘s Yeonjun’s “Ice Cream.” RESCENE ultimately took the win with a total of 6,772 points, marking the first public broadcast network music show win of their career.

Congratulations to RESCENE! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included fromis_9, Park Jin Young, Hyolyn, FIFTY FIFTY, OURBIRTHDAY, BBGIRLS, IRION, Wonho, Sunmi, TVXQ’s Yunho, idntt, 8TURN, HEART OF WOMAN, LUN8, VAYONN, DAILY:DIRECTION, Oh Yoojin, and Jeon Yu Jin.

Check out their performances below!

fromis_9 – “Vitamin ME”

Park Jin Young – “WET”

Hyolyn – “ChecK”

FIFTY FIFTY – “Genie Magic”

OURBIRTHDAY – “HUNGRY (Side A)”

BBGIRLS – “BODY WAVE”

IRION – “Memoria”

Wonho – “Don’t Wake Me Up!”

Sunmi – “Forever July”

TVXQ’s Yunho – “Time’s Tickin’”

idntt – “Kids Return”

8TURN – “Stagefright”

HEART OF WOMAN – “TEA”

LUN8 – “SNEAKERS”

VAYONN – “MUAH!”

DAILY:DIRECTION – “DOWN WITH IT”

Oh Yoojin – “What’s Up, Fox?”

Jeon Yu Jin – “GAYO GAYO”