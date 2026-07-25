Watch: RESCENE Takes 1st-Ever Public Broadcast Network Music Show Win On 'Music Core' With 'Pretty Girl'; Performances By fromis_9 And More

Watch: RESCENE Takes 1st-Ever Public Broadcast Network Music Show Win On "Music Core" With "Pretty Girl"; Performances By fromis_9 And More

Music
Jul 25, 2026
by E Cha

RESCENE has won a second music show trophy for “Pretty Girl”!

On the July 25 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were RESCENE’s “Pretty Girl,” aespa’s “LEMONADE,” and TXT‘s Yeonjun’s “Ice Cream.” RESCENE ultimately took the win with a total of 6,772 points, marking the first public broadcast network music show win of their career.

Congratulations to RESCENE! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included fromis_9, Park Jin Young, Hyolyn, FIFTY FIFTY, OURBIRTHDAY, BBGIRLS, IRION, Wonho, Sunmi, TVXQ’s Yunho, idntt, 8TURN, HEART OF WOMAN, LUN8, VAYONN, DAILY:DIRECTION, Oh Yoojin, and Jeon Yu Jin.

Check out their performances below!

fromis_9 – “Vitamin ME”

Park Jin Young – “WET”

Hyolyn – “ChecK”

FIFTY FIFTY – “Genie Magic”

OURBIRTHDAY – “HUNGRY (Side A)”

BBGIRLS – “BODY WAVE”

IRION – “Memoria”

Wonho – “Don’t Wake Me Up!”

Sunmi – “Forever July”

TVXQ’s Yunho – “Time’s Tickin’”

idntt – “Kids Return”

8TURN – “Stagefright”

HEART OF WOMAN – “TEA”

LUN8 – “SNEAKERS”

VAYONN – “MUAH!”

DAILY:DIRECTION – “DOWN WITH IT”

Oh Yoojin – “What’s Up, Fox?”

Jeon Yu Jin – “GAYO GAYO”

8TURN
BBGIRLS
DAILY:DIRECTION
FIFTY FIFTY
fromis_9
HEART OF WOMAN
Hyolyn
idntt
IRION
Jeon Yu Jin
LUN8
Music Core
Oh Yoojin
OURBIRTHDAY
Park Jin Young
RESCENE
Sunmi
TVXQ
VAYONN
Wonho
Yunho

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