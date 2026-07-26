Watch: RESCENE Takes 1st Win For 'LOVE ATTACK' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By fromis_9, OURBIRTHDAY, And More

RESCENE has won their first music show trophy for their 2024 hit “LOVE ATTACK”!

On the July 26 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were I.O.I’s “Suddenly,” aespa’s “LEMONADE,” and RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK.” RESCENE ultimately took the win with a total of 5,486 points.

Although the group recently won two music shows with their new remake of KARA’s “Pretty Girl,” this trophy marks their first time winning a music show with “LOVE ATTACK.”

Congratulations to RESCENE! Watch their performance, win, and full encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included fromis_9, Park Jin Young, Hyolyn, OURBIRTHDAY, Wonho, BBGIRLS, idntt, Sunmi, TVXQ’s Yunho, 8TURN, LUN8, HEART OF WOMAN, Kim Sihun, VAYONN, DAILY:DIRECTION, Hat:q, AmbiO, and Oh Yoojin,

Check out their performances below!

fromis_9 – “Vitamin ME”

Park Jin Young – “WET”

Hyolyn – “ChecK”

OURBIRTHDAY – “HUNGRY (Side A)”

Wonho – “Don’t Wake Me Up!”

BBGIRLS – “BODY WAVE”

idntt – “Kids Return”

Sunmi – “Forever July”

TVXQ’s Yunho – “Time’s Tickin’”

8TURN – “Stagefright”

LUN8 – “SNEAKERS”

HEART OF WOMAN – “TEA”

Kim Sihun – “Dizzy State”

VAYONN – “MUAH!”

DAILY:DIRECTION – “DOWN WITH IT”

Hat:q – “Life Goes On”

AmbiO – “BLUE SPLASH”

Oh Yoojin – “What’s Up, Fox?”