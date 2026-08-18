RIIZE, BOYNEXTDOOR, Stray Kids, TREASURE, ATEEZ, NewJeans, CORTIS, Hearts2Hearts, And More Earn Circle Million And Platinum Certifications

Circle Chart has announced its latest batch of official certifications!

In 2018, the Korea Music Content Industry Association implemented a new certification system for album sales, song downloads, and online streaming. Starting with music released on or after January 1, 2018, Circle Chart now certifies albums platinum once they reach 250,000 sales, while albums that have sold a million copies or more receive a “million” certification.

This month, both RIIZE and BOYNEXTDOOR received separate million and platinum certifications for their latest releases.

The regular versions of RIIZE’s mini album “II” and BOYNEXTDOOR’s full-length album “HOME” both earned official million certifications for selling over 1 million copies each, while the SMC version of “II” and the Weverse version of “HOME” were both certified platinum for over 250,000 copies sold each.

Both Stray Kids’ 2021 holiday single album “Christmas EveL” and TREASURE’s latest mini album “NEW WAV” also earned million certifications for selling over 1 million copies each.

ATEEZ received two separate certifications for their recent mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5”: the regular version of the EP was certified triple platinum for over 750,000 copies sold, while the POCA version was certified platinum for over 250,000 copies sold.

The Weverse version of CORTIS’s latest EP “GREENGREEN” was certified triple platinum for selling over 750,000 copies, while Hearts2Hearts’ latest mini album “Lemon Tang” was certified double platinum for over 500,000 copies sold.

Additionally, tripleS’s “LOVE&POP” pt.1 was certified platinum for over 250,000 copies sold.

In the streaming category, NewJeans earned two separate certifications this month: “Hype Boy” was certified triple platinum after surpassing 300 million streams, while “Cookie” was certified platinum for hitting the 100 million mark.

Finally, ZO ZAZZ’s “Don’t you know,” BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s “toxic till the end,” and aespa’s “Drama” were all certified platinum for reaching 100 million streams each.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Watch RIIZE’s variety show “BOSS RIIZE” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out TREASURE’s dating show “Shining SOLO” here:

Watch Now

Or watch both groups in “Idol Festa Attack” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)