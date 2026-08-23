August Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

August Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Aug 23, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for film actors.

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular movie stars, using big data collected from July 20 to August 20.

Jung Ho Yeon topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 5,402,805, marking an 84.0 percent increase in her score since July.

High-ranking phrases in Jung Ho Yeon’s keyword analysis included “HOPE,” “Whenever Possible,” and “World Cup final,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “charming,” “captivate,” and “appear in.” Jung Ho Yeon’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.59 percent positive reactions.

Go Youn Jung rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 3,418,636, marking a 34.36 percent increase in her score since last month.

Yoon Kyung Ho took third place with a brand reputation index of 3,297,730, marking a 32.63 percent rise in his score since July.

Meanwhile, So Ji Sub came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,270,777 for August.

Finally, Jung Hae In rounded out the top five after seeing a 180.27 percent increase in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score to 3,216,910.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Jung Ho Yeon
  2. Go Youn Jung
  3. Yoon Kyung Ho
  4. So Ji Sub
  5. Jung Hae In
  6. Park Ji Hoon
  7. Koo Kyo Hwan
  8. Kim Hye Soo
  9. Kim Min Ha
  10. Kong Hyo Jin
  11. Lee Dong Wook
  12. Kim Moo Yul
  13. Nam Joo Hyuk
  14. Gong Yoo
  15. Kim Hye Jun
  16. Cho Seung Woo
  17. Kang Dong Won
  18. Zo In Sung
  19. Seo In Guk
  20. Shin Min Ah
  21. Uhm Jung Hwa
  22. Kim Min
  23. Jun Ji Hyun
  24. Kim Nam Hee
  25. Kim Young Kwang
  26. Kim Hye Yoon
  27. Cho Yeo Jeong
  28. Park Bo Young
  29. Jin Sun Kyu
  30. Lee Byung Hun

Watch Go Youn Jung in her drama “He Is Psychometric” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Yoon Kyung Ho’s recent drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” below!

Watch Now

Cho Seung Woo
Cho Yeo Jeong
Go Youn Jung
Gong Yoo
Jin Sun Kyu
Jun Ji Hyun
Jung Hae In
Jung Ho Yeon
Kang Dong Won
Kim Hye Jun
Kim Hye Soo
Kim Hye Yoon
Kim Min
Kim Min Ha
Kim Moo Yul
Kim Nam Hee
Kim Young Kwang
Kong Hyo Jin
Koo Kyo Hwan
Lee Byung Hun
Lee Dong Wook
Nam Joo Hyuk
Park Bo Young
Park Ji Hoon
Seo In Guk
Shin Min Ah
So Ji Sub
Uhm Jung Hwa
Yoon Kyung Ho
Zo In Sung

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