August Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for film actors.

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular movie stars, using big data collected from July 20 to August 20.

Jung Ho Yeon topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 5,402,805, marking an 84.0 percent increase in her score since July.

High-ranking phrases in Jung Ho Yeon’s keyword analysis included “HOPE,” “Whenever Possible,” and “World Cup final,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “charming,” “captivate,” and “appear in.” Jung Ho Yeon’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.59 percent positive reactions.

Go Youn Jung rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 3,418,636, marking a 34.36 percent increase in her score since last month.

Yoon Kyung Ho took third place with a brand reputation index of 3,297,730, marking a 32.63 percent rise in his score since July.

Meanwhile, So Ji Sub came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,270,777 for August.

Finally, Jung Hae In rounded out the top five after seeing a 180.27 percent increase in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score to 3,216,910.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Go Youn Jung in her drama “He Is Psychometric” on Viki below:

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And check out Yoon Kyung Ho’s recent drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” below!

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