Watch: ENHYPEN Takes 1st Win For “Bloody Paradise” On 'Show Champion'

ENHYPEN has won their first music show trophy for their new title track “Bloody Paradise”!

The August 26 episode of “Show Champion” was a special episode with replays of past performances instead of the usual live broadcast.

At the end of the show, it was announced that the candidates for first place were BIGBANG’s “BiiiG,” ENHYPEN’s “Bloody Paradise,” KiiiKiii’s “Pop Off Pop Off,” OURBIRTHDAY’s “SQUEEZY,” and Red Velvet’s “Surfin’ Boy.”

ENHYPEN ultimately took the win. Congratulations to ENHYPEN!

Check out a clip of the winner announcement and ENHYPEN’s speech below: