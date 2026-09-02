Watch: ALPHA DRIVE ONE Takes 2nd Win For “BORN DIRE” On 'Show Champion'; Performances By NEXZ, SF9, And More

ALPHA DRIVE ONE has won their second music show trophy for “BORN DIRE”!

On the September 2 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s “BORN DIRE,” BIGBANG’s “BiiiG,” NCT 127’s “Blingy,” NEXZ’s “SAUCIN’,” and SF9’s “Without Wings.” ALPHA DRIVE ONE ultimately took the win.

Congratulations to ALPHA DRIVE ONE! Watch the winner announcement and full encore below:

Performers on today’s show included ALPHA DRIVE ONE, NEXZ, KISS OF LIFE, SF9, TNX, AEN, iii, OURBIRTHDAY, ALL(H)OURS, TEMPEST’s Hanbin, ONEWE, Splayit, AtHeart, and Mashiro.

Check out their performances below!

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “Diamond Hour” and “BORN DIRE”

NEXZ – “LOCO” and “SAUCIN’”

KISS OF LIFE – “WHAT!”

SF9 – “Without Wings”

TNX – “Die Another Day”

AEN – “X to Z (Next to me)” (Korean version)

iii – “WaiT”

OURBIRTHDAY – “SQUEEZY”

ALL(H)OURS – “HOP”

TEMPEST’s Hanbin – “No Fear (Feat. punchnello)”

ONEWE – “Scenario”

Splayit – “Last Bus”

AtHeart – “3!4!”

Mashiro – “HOTLINE (feat. Bobby)”