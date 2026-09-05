Watch: NCT 127 Takes 1st Win For 'Blingy' On 'Music Core'; Performances By Girls' Generation-HRS, MONSTA X, And More

Watch: NCT 127 Takes 1st Win For "Blingy" On "Music Core"; Performances By Girls' Generation-HRS, MONSTA X, And More

Music
Sep 05, 2026
by E Cha

NCT 127 has won their first music show trophy for their new title track “Blingy”!

On the September 5 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were BIGBANG’s “BiiiG,” ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s “BORN DIRE,” and NCT 127’s “Blingy.” NCT 127 ultimately took the win with a total of 8,741 points.

Congratulations to NCT 127! Watch their performance, win, and full unaired encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included Girls’ Generation-HRS, MONSTA X, Chungha, SHINee’s Taemin, SEVENTEEN’s Dino, NCT’s Ten, Kwon Eun Bi, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, NEXZ, 82MAJOR, TUIDE, TEMPEST’s Hanbin, TUNEXX, ODD YOUTH, ICHILLIN’ J, TNX, AEN, and NINA.

Check out their performances below!

Girls’ Generation-HRS – “Lowkey In Love” and “Skibidi”

MONSTA X – “MAGIC”

Chungha – “México”

SHINee’s Taemin – “FLOAT”

SEVENTEEN’s Dino – “LIKE IT”

NCT’s Ten – “OUTWEST”

Kwon Eun Bi – “DEJAVU”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “BORN DIRE”

NEXZ – “SAUCIN’”

82MAJOR – “Like Fire”

TUIDE – “SUN KISS”

TEMPEST’s Hanbin – “No Fear”

TUNEXX – “BLUE MODE”

ODD YOUTH – “can’t go back”

ICHILLIN’ J – “BANANA (Look At Me!)”

TNX – “Die Another Day”

AEN – “X to Z (Next to me)” (Korean version)

NINA – “WHY”

Watch NCT’s Johnny in his currently airing variety show “ALL or NOTHING” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Jaehyun’s drama “Dear.M” below!

Watch Now

82MAJOR
AEN
ALPHA DRIVE ONE
Chungha
Dino
Girls' Generation-HRS
Hanbin
ICHILLIN’ J
Kwon Eun Bi
MONSTA X
Music Core
NCT
NCT 127
NEXZ
Nina
ODD YOUTH
SEVENTEEN
SHINee
Taemin
TEMPEST
Ten
TNX
TUIDE
TUNEXX

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