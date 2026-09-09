Watch: 82MAJOR Takes 1st-Ever Win On 'Show Champion' With “Like Fire”; Performances By ENHYPEN, NEXZ, And More

82MAJOR has won the very first music show trophy of their career!

On the September 9 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were 82MAJOR’s “Like Fire,” BIGBANG’s “BiiiG,” TUNEXX’s “BLUE MODE,” MONSTA X’s “MAGIC,” and SHINee’s Taemin’s “FLOAT.” 82MAJOR ultimately took the win, marking their first-ever win on a music show.

Congratulations to 82MAJOR! Watch the winner announcement and encore below:

Performers on today’s show included 82MAJOR, ENHYPEN, NEXZ, Rocky, TNX, ASC2NT, TUNEXX, ICHILLIN’ J, Park Junil, LAZYBONE, iii, Ettone, NINA, S2IT, 2Z, and dear cloud.

Check out their performances below!

82MAJOR – “Like Fire” and “wyd?”

ENHYPEN – “Highlight”

NEXZ – “APPETITE”

Rocky – “Fake It”

TNX – “Die Another Day”

ASC2NT – “If I Die Tomorrow”

TUNEXX – “BLUE MODE”

ICHILLIN’ J – “BANANA (Look At Me!)”

Park Junil – “BREAK IT”

LAZYBONE – “Uh Gi Yeo Cha + Do It Yourself”

iii – “WaiT”

Ettone – “STAY”

NINA – “WHY”

S2IT – “Blue Crush”

2Z – “Crushed Luv”

dear cloud – “Bye Bye Yesterday”