September Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for male idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various boy groups, using big data collected from August 12 to September 12.

BTS continued their reign at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 6,633,651 for September. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “ARIRANG,” “ARMY,” and “North American tour,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “record,” “sold out,” and “long run.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.91 percent positive reactions.

BIGBANG jumped to second place after seeing a 103.60 percent increase in their brand reputation index since last month, bringing their total score to 4,162,542 for September.

ATEEZ came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 3,980,128, marking a 48.59 percent increase in their score since August.

CORTIS took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 3,655,034, marking a 45.45 percent rise in their score since last month.

Finally, SEVENTEEN rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,529,483, marking a 65.74 percent increase in their score since August.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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And check out SEVENTEEN’s variety show “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” below!

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