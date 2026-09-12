September Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

September Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Sep 12, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for male idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various boy groups, using big data collected from August 12 to September 12.

BTS continued their reign at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 6,633,651 for September. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “ARIRANG,” “ARMY,” and “North American tour,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “record,” “sold out,” and “long run.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.91 percent positive reactions.

BIGBANG jumped to second place after seeing a 103.60 percent increase in their brand reputation index since last month, bringing their total score to 4,162,542 for September.

ATEEZ came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 3,980,128, marking a 48.59 percent increase in their score since August.

CORTIS took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 3,655,034, marking a 45.45 percent rise in their score since last month.

Finally, SEVENTEEN rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,529,483, marking a 65.74 percent increase in their score since August.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. BIGBANG
  3. ATEEZ
  4. CORTIS
  5. SEVENTEEN
  6. Stray Kids
  7. TVXQ
  8. NCT
  9. EXO
  10. SHINee
  11. ENHYPEN
  12. INFINITE
  13. TWS
  14. Wanna One
  15. RIIZE
  16. Super Junior
  17. MONSTA X
  18. TXT
  19. BOYNEXTDOOR
  20. BTOB
  21. ASTRO
  22. ALPHA DRIVE ONE
  23. IDID
  24. ZEROBASEONE
  25. XLOV
  26. HIGHLIGHT
  27. TREASURE
  28. THE BOYZ
  29. 2PM
  30. Shinhwa

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out SEVENTEEN’s variety show “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” below!

Watch Now

2PM
ALPHA DRIVE ONE
ASTRO
ATEEZ
BIGBANG
BOYNEXTDOOR
BTOB
BTS
CORTIS
ENHYPEN
EXO
Highlight
IDID
INFINITE
MONSTA X
NCT
RIIZE
SEVENTEEN
SHINee
Shinhwa
Stray Kids
Super Junior
THE BOYZ
Treasure
TVXQ
TWS
TXT
XLOV
ZEROBASEONE

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