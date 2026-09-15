MONSTA X Scores 5th Billboard 200 Entry With 'The Phase'

MONSTA X has landed another album on the Billboard 200!

On September 15 local time, Billboard announced that MONSTA X’s new EP “The Phase” had debuted at No. 118 on its Top 200 Albums chart, the main chart ranking the most popular albums in the United States.

“The Phase” is MONSTA X’s second Korean album to enter the Billboard 200 and their fifth chart entry overall, following “All About Luv,” “The Dreaming,” “THE X,” and “Unfold.”

Outside of the Billboard 200, “The Phase” debuted at No. 3 on Billboard’s World Albums chart and No. 7 on the Top Album Sales chart, meaning it was the seventh best-selling album of the week in the United States. “The Phase” also entered Billboard’s Independent Albums chart at No. 14.

Meanwhile, MONSTA X re-entered Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 61, marking their seventh overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to MONSTA X!

Watch MONSTA X’s episode of “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

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And watch Hyungwon in his drama “CEO-dol Mart” below:

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