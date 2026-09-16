September Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for film actors!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 100 popular movie stars, using big data collected from August 17 to September 17.

The leading ladies of “The Affair Was Just the Beginning” dominated this month’s list: Kim Hye Soo took first place with a brand reputation index of 3,398,492, marking a 21.03 percent increase in her score since August.

High-ranking phrases in Kim Hye Soo’s keyword analysis included “HOPE,” “Whenever Possible,” and “good deed,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “56 years old,” “The Affair Was Just the Beginning,” and “unchanged.” Kim Hye Soo’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.52 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, Kim Hye Soo’s co-star Cho Yeo Jeong ranked second with a brand reputation index of 2,888,658, marking a 70.85 percent rise in her score since last month.

Jun Ji Hyun came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 2,769,772, marking a 48.69 percent increase in her score since August.

Shin Min Ah followed close behind in fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,733,936, marking a 38.70 percent rise in her score since last month.

Finally, Go Youn Jung rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,687,733 for September.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Kim Hye Soo and Cho Yeo Jeong in “The Affair Was Just the Beginning” on Viki below:

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And check out Jun Ji Hyun’s drama “Jirisan” below!

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Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews