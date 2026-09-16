September Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

September Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Sep 16, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for film actors!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 100 popular movie stars, using big data collected from August 17 to September 17.

The leading ladies of “The Affair Was Just the Beginning” dominated this month’s list: Kim Hye Soo took first place with a brand reputation index of 3,398,492, marking a 21.03 percent increase in her score since August.

High-ranking phrases in Kim Hye Soo’s keyword analysis included “HOPE,” “Whenever Possible,” and “good deed,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “56 years old,” “The Affair Was Just the Beginning,” and “unchanged.” Kim Hye Soo’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.52 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, Kim Hye Soo’s co-star Cho Yeo Jeong ranked second with a brand reputation index of 2,888,658, marking a 70.85 percent rise in her score since last month.

Jun Ji Hyun came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 2,769,772, marking a 48.69 percent increase in her score since August.

Shin Min Ah followed close behind in fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,733,936, marking a 38.70 percent rise in her score since last month.

Finally, Go Youn Jung rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,687,733 for September.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Kim Hye Soo
  2. Cho Yeo Jeong
  3. Jun Ji Hyun
  4. Shin Min Ah
  5. Go Youn Jung
  6. Kong Hyo Jin
  7. Park Ji Hoon
  8. Kwak Si Yang
  9. Byun Yo Han
  10. Lee Jun Hyuk
  11. Kim Hye Yoon
  12. Ha Jung Woo
  13. Kim Hye Jun
  14. Jung Ho Yeon
  15. Jung Hae In
  16. Koo Kyo Hwan
  17. Jang Dong Yoon
  18. Ryu Jun Yeol
  19. Ji Chang Wook
  20. Hyun Bin
  21. Lee Byung Hun
  22. Gong Yoo
  23. Kim Sun Young
  24. Park Bo Young
  25. So Ji Sub
  26. Hwang Jung Min
  27. Choi Min Sik
  28. Park Jeong Min
  29. Jin Ki Joo
  30. Lee Jong Suk

Watch Kim Hye Soo and Cho Yeo Jeong in “The Affair Was Just the Beginning” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Jun Ji Hyun’s drama “Jirisan” below!

Watch Now

Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews

Byun Yo Han
Cho Yeo Jeong
Choi Min Sik
Go Youn Jung
Gong Yoo
Ha Jung Woo
Hwang Jung Min
Hyun Bin
Jang Dong Yoon
Ji Chang Wook
Jin Ki Joo
Jun Ji Hyun
Jung Hae In
Jung Ho Yeon
Kim Hye Jun
Kim Hye Soo
Kim Hye Yoon
Kim Sun Young
Kong Hyo Jin
Koo Kyo Hwan
Kwak Si Yang
Lee Byung Hun
Lee Jong Suk
Lee Jun Hyuk
Park Bo Young
Park Jeong Min
Park Ji Hoon
Ryu Jun Yeol
Shin Min Ah
So Ji Sub
XPN

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