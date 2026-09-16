CORTIS, i-dle, TXT's Yeonjun, ILLIT, SEVENTEEN’s V8, LE SSERAFIM, And More Earn Circle Million And Platinum Certifications

Circle Chart has announced its latest batch of official certifications!

In 2018, the Korea Music Content Industry Association implemented a new certification system for album sales, song downloads, and online streaming. Starting with music released on or after January 1, 2018, Circle Chart now certifies albums platinum once they reach 250,000 sales, while albums that have sold a million copies or more receive a “million” certification.

This month, CORTIS earned an official million certification for selling over 1 million copies of the Weverse version of their latest EP “GREENGREEN.”

Meanwhile, TXT’s Yeonjun’s “NO LABELS: PART 02,” i-dle’s “We made,” SEVENTEEN’s V8’s “V8,” and ILLIT’s “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” were all certified double platinum for selling over 500,000 copies each.

In the streaming category, HYNN’s 2019 ballad “The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone” was certified double platinum for surpassing 200 million streams.

Finally, LE SSERAFIM’s “Perfect Night” and HAON’s “Boong-Boong” (featuring Sik-K) were both certified platinum after reaching 100 million streams each.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Watch TXT on the first episode of “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

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